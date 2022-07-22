Pera stretches winning run, faces Kontaveit in Hamburg final

1 of 5

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — American Bernarda Pera will play top-seeded Anett Kontaveit in the women’s final of the Hamburg European Open after they won their semifinals in straight sets on Friday.

Pera, who secured her first WTA title in Budapest last week, advanced over seventh-seeded Maryna Zanevska 6-2, 6-4.

It was Pera’s 11th straight win going back to the Budapest qualifiers after losing her previous five matches.

Kontaveit beat Russian-born Anastasia Potapova 6-3, 7-5 to reach her 16th career final and her first since February when she lost to Iga Swiatek in Doha.

Kontaveit, who will be bidding for her seventh singles title, defeated Pera in their only previous meeting, 7-5, 6-1 in the first round at Wimbledon in June.

Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz eased into the men’s semifinals over Karen Khachanov 6-0, 6-2. The Spanish player next faces Alex Molcan, who was leading 7-6 (7), 2-0 when Borna Coric retired from their quarterfinal.

Lorenzo Musetti will play Francisco Cerundolo in the other semifinal. Musetti defeated Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-4, 6-3 and Cerundolo overcame Russia’s Aslan Karatsev 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (4).

