PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The University of Pittsburgh and three other state-related universities will get a $40 million boost from Governor Tom Wolf.The one-time funding will come from stimulus money that the governor can decide how to use.The state Legislature did not increase state funding this year, but this extra funding represents a 5 percent increase for Pitt, Penn State, Lincoln and Temple universities.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 36 MINUTES AGO