As I read the news that racial slurs were spray painted on the New Allen Chapel AME Church of Delano, some passage of Scripture came to mind. We read how anyone who comes against the people of God come directly against the Lord Himself. He takes it personal when His people are verbally harassed, persecuted or attacked. (See Luke 10:46; Acts 9:3-5) Haters who attempt to undermine or hurt the followers of Christ will stand before Almighty God. He will judge them according to their works. (Matthew 12:36; Ecclesiastes 12:14)

DELANO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO