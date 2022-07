Mid and upper-level ridge is centered over the southern plains this morning, but is just far enough inland that tropical moisture is sliding NW toward the TX coast. Radar shows scattered showers and thunderstorms across the offshore waters and a few have moved inland over the coastal counties this morning. As temperatures warm into the low to mid 90’s showers and thunderstorms will develop along the inland moving seabreeze boundary.

GRIMES COUNTY, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO