KBI investigates after body found in Ellsworth County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a body was found in a rural area of Ellsworth County on Tuesday morning.

The Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office said a call came in for an ambulance. The caller said a person was unresponsive and not breathing in a field.

When first responders arrived, they found the body. The sheriff’s office told KSN News that questions we received that the body had been dismembered were not correct.

So far, authorities have not released the victim’s name or the cause of death. We will update this story as we get more information.

