Santa Rosa, CA

Police Investigating Bank Robbery Wednesday

SFGate
 3 days ago

SANTA ROSA (BCN) Police in Santa Rosa are investigating a bank robbery that occurred Wednesday. On Wednesday at 4:44 p.m., officers with the Santa Rosa Police Department responded to the 2700 block of Yulupa Avenue on a report of a bank robbery....

www.sfgate.com

SFGate

Missing 37-Year-Old Woman Safely Located

OAKLAND (BCN) A 37-year-old woman reported missing in Oakland last week has been found, police said Monday morning. Anabel Medina-Almanza, who was last seen July 21, has been safely located, according to Oakland police. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication, rebroadcast or redistribution without the...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man killed in Marin City shooting identified, detectives looking for person of interest

MARIN CITY (CBS SF) – The Marin County Sheriff's office on Monday morning identified the man killed in a shooting the day before and said detectives are looking for a person of interest.Authorities say 42-year-old Oakland resident Michael Arthur Rogers was shot to death while sitting in a car in the area of Cole Drive and Drake Avenue Sunday morning. Sheriff's deputies responded to multiple reports of "rapid gunfire" at 10:06 a.m. They arrived on scene to find Rogers suffering from multiple gunshots, and a woman who was in the car with him, who had non-life threatening injuries. Both were taken to a nearby hospital, where Rogers died from his injuries. The woman was later released after being treated.READ MORE: One dead in Marin City triple shooting SundayPolice said a third victim showed up at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. This victim's involvement in the shooting was still unknown as of Monday morning.Detectives say they have identified as a person of interest in the shooting and recovered a firearm from the scene of the shooting.Anyone with information regarding this investigation was asked to contact Detective Guinn at (415) 473-7265 or by e-mail at k_guinn@marinsheriff.org
MARIN COUNTY, CA
thesfnews.com

Police Announce An Upsurge In Watch Robberies

SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department issued a warning Friday, July 22, that there is an upsurge in watch robberies. Officials state that it is those with high-end luxury watches that are most vulnerable since suspects appear to be targeting those in possession of watches worth tens of thousands. Investigators do believe that these current robberies and attacks are not random and that they are led by multiple individuals.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

1 dead, 2 injured in Marin County shooting

One person died and two were injured in a shooting in Marin City on Sunday, officials said. The two wounded individuals sustained non-life threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital, the Marin County Sheriff's Office said. They are expected to survive. The shooting occurred at 10 a.m. near...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
Santa Rosa, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Rosa, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
ksro.com

Revolver Found during Santa Rosa Traffic Stop; Driver Arrested

A 38-year-old Santa Rosa felon has been arrested after a revolver was found in his possession. On Saturday night, a Santa Rosa Police Officer conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation. After learning that the driver was on an active Post Release Community Supervision, the officer was able to search the driver and his vehicle and located a loaded .32 caliber revolver concealed in a tool box on the front passenger seat. Michael Anthony Gutierrez was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of a concealed firearm in a vehicle, a and post release community supervision violation.
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

Santa Rosa Police Prevent More Sideshows

Santa Rosa Police continue their work at preventing sideshows. On Saturday afternoon, police received information that an illegal sideshow was planned for that evening. Police were out in force – watching vehicles arriving and gathering in various parts of Santa Rosa. Officers immediately began making proactive traffic stops on vehicles that committed various mechanical and moving violations. Officers made over 30 traffic stops during this time, issuing 14 citations. However, just before midnight, a sideshow was set up at the intersection of Mission Boulevard and Montecito Boulevard. It lasted several minutes before police managed to disperse the crowd. They also had to intervene when several residents and spectators got into a verbal argument.
SANTA ROSA, CA
Willits News

MCSO: Ukiah marijuana deal ends in robbery, chase, Shelter-in-Place alert

On Thursday at 6:16 p.m. the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office received an agency assistance request from the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The Sheriff’s Office was advised CHP officers had stopped a vehicle at Highway 101 at Burke Hill Road, south of Ukiah, that had reportedly been associated with a robbery, the MCSO stated in a news release.
UKIAH, CA
KTVU FOX 2

1 person dead, 2 others injured by gunfire in Marin

MARIN, Calif. - One person was killed, and two others were injured in a shooting in Marin Sunday morning. The Marin County Sheriff was called to the scene Cole Drive in Marin City at 10:30 a.m. where more than one person was suffering from gunshot wounds. A spokesperson for the...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Fatal shooting in Fairfield during making of ‘rap video,’ police say

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was found dead on Friday in Fairfield after a shooting in the 1700 block of Enterprise Driver, according to the Fairfield Police Department. Officers said they responded to the area at around 11:15 p.m. and found a man had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man was also shot and was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.
FAIRFIELD, CA
mendofever.com

Male Driving Erratic And Yelling, Subject Reporting Someone Is Following Him Around Town – Fort Bragg Police Logs 07.22.2022

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
FORT BRAGG, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland police investigate two separate deadly shootings Friday

OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland are investigating two separate fatal shootings that happened on Friday, according to authorities.The first incident happened just after 12 p.m. on the 9700 block of C Street where police where called to investigate a male that was unresponsive. Arriving officers found an adult male Oakland resident suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Units from the Oakland Fire Department also responded to the scene and pronounced male victim deceased. The victim's identification is being withheld, pending next of kin notification.Police said the second homicide happened  just after 7 p.m. on the 900 block of 82nd Avenue....
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

‘At-risk’ woman reported missing in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman, the Oakland Police Department announced Saturday afternoon on Facebook. 37-year-old Anabel Medina-Almanza was last seen Thursday around 8 p.m. on the 2300 block of Market Street. Medina-Almanza is considered to be “at...
OAKLAND, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Female Arrested for Arson in Oakley After Garage Set on Fire

At 1:46 pm Saturday, the Oakley Police Department and Contra Costa County Fire responded to a report of a house fire in the 4400 block of Macadamia Lane in the City of Oakley. While responding, it was reported that a domestic was in progress and that a garage was on fire.
OAKLEY, CA
marinlocalnews.com

Marin 911: Another wildfire fire in Marin City

Saved: On July 5, a surfer by the name of Adam was surfing near South Beach in Point Reyes when he was struck in the head by his board after a fall. Adam was knocked unconscious in the water. Witnesses and some of his fellow surfers pulled him from the water and found Adam unconscious and not breathing. He’d been in the water for almost 5 minutes before being located. A bystander, Cameron, called 911 and for the next 15 minutes was coached by our 911 Dispatcher Sarah Van Guilder on providing CPR and rescue breathing on Adam. With the collaboration of everyone involved, Adam coughed up the water in his lungs and regained consciousness. Adam was flown to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital by CHP – Golden Gate Division Air Operations where he received additional care.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Man Airlifted to Hospital After Being Stabbed Multiple Times in Antioch

On Monday, the Antioch Police Department responded to the area of Buchanan Road at Gentrytown for a report of a stabbing just before 8:00 am. Antioch Police located a male who was suffering from multiple stab wounds which prompted a response from Contra Costa County Fire Protection District. Upon arrival, a male was determined to have been stabbed in the chest and shoulder.
ANTIOCH, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Tre-4 Gang Members Charged with Murder, Armed Robbery, and Conspiracy

Martinez, Calif. – Members of the Tre-4 street gang are being prosecuted by the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office on murder, armed robbery, and conspiracy charges. Jalin Washington, Don Juan Defore Watson, Jr., and Amir Anderson-Roof all face charges for a series of crimes that include the killing of 20-year-old Basel Jilani of Lafayette on March 23, 2022.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
SFist

Three Alleged Gang Members, Two From SF, Charged With Murder for March Shooting in Lafayette

Contra Costa County prosecutors say that a March 23 shooting in Lafayette was the work of Tre-4 gang members, and are charging three suspects with murder and robbery. When a driver was shot dead on March 23 in Lafayette, law enforcement initially assessed this as a road rage incident. But since then, Contra Costa County authorities have concluded there’s much more backstory to this, and even allege the incident is related to a gang called Tre-4. KRON-4 reports that two San Francisco men were arrested for the killing of that driver, now identified as 20-year-old Lafayette resident, Basel Jilani.
LAFAYETTE, CA

