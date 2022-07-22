ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three men sought in Brooklyn home invasion, sex assault

By Rocco Parascandola, New York Daily News
Three men are being sought for forcing their way into a woman’s Brooklyn apartment, where they sexually assaulted and robbed her, police said.

The home invasion took place around 8:45 p.m. Monday, when the woman, 47, was approached by two men in the hallway of her building near Ocean Parkway and Avenue P.

The suspects, joined at one point by an accomplice, after forcing their way inside, remained for more than an hour, police said — sexually attacking the woman, and stealing money, jewelry and electronics before running off.

Images of the assailants were released Friday.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

