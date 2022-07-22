ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, PA

More charged after 911 operator accused of not sending help

By Associated Press
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4559Lq_0gp623h800
911 Dispatcher Charged Kelly Titchenell sits on her porch in Mather, Pa., holding a photo of her mother Diania Kronk, and an urn containing her mother's ashes, Thursday, July 7, 2022. A Greene County, Pa., detective last week filed charges against 911 operator Leon “Lee” Price, 50, of Waynesburg, in the July 2020 death of Diania Kronk, 54, based on Price's reluctance to dispatch help without getting more assurance that Kronk would actually go to the hospital. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

WAYNESBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities have filed charges against three more people in the case of a Pennsylvania 911 operator accused of failing to send an ambulance to the rural home of a woman who died of internal bleeding about a day later.

The three men are charged with tampering with public records, tampering with or fabricating evidence and obstruction. They are or were managers for Greene County’s emergency management. Prosecutors allege they failed to provide policy memo binders that detail standard operating procedures.

Earlier this month, authorities charged 911 operator Leon Price with involuntary manslaughter in the July 2020 death of Diania Kronk.

The charges were based on Price’s failure to dispatch help without getting more assurance that Kronk would go to the hospital.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Greensburg man jailed in nephew's fentanyl overdose death

A Greensburg man was jailed Saturday after city police said he provided a stamp bag of what he believed was heroin to his nephew, who was visiting from Ohio and had never tried the drug, according to court papers. Police said the stamp bag contained fentanyl, a deadly opioid that...
GREENSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Waynesburg, PA
County
Greene County, PA
Greene County, PA
Crime & Safety
abc27.com

DA: Trooper justified in killing armed man in traffic stop

MOUNT PLEASANT, Pa. (AP) — A prosecutor says a state trooper was justified in shooting and killing an armed man during a traffic stop following a reported theft from a western Pennsylvania mall. Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh said Friday that an investigation “unequivocally” concluded that the unnamed...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Officials: 2 Florida men arrested for allegedly kidnapping endangered Key deer

MARATHON, Fla — Two Florida men have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping endangered Key deer, officials say. According to WFTV, on Sunday just before 2 a.m., Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies pulled over a car for failing to stay in its lane in Marathon, Florida. Once the car was pulled over, deputies found an injured Key deer inside the car on top of a cooler, lawn chair and other items.
MARATHON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#911#Cox Media Group#Price
abc27.com

Judge OKs 1st-degree murder case in sleeping woman’s death

GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A judge has ruled that prosecutors will be allowed to seek a first-degree murder conviction against a man accused of killing a sleeping woman by firing several shots into a western Pennsylvania home in the mistaken belief that someone inside was part of a botched drug deal.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
YourErie

Search for missing endangered person continues

Pennsylvania State Police have provided an update concerning 34-year-old Candice Caffas. At this time the missing endangered person advisory (MEPA) is still active as state police are continuing to search for Caffas. The search was halted on Saturday after exhausting all current leads. At this time state police are investigating all leads to the potential […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

Route 22 Polluter Pleads Guilty to Violating the Clean Streams Law

HARRISBURG, PA — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that Southeast Directional Drilling, a subcontractor of National Fuel Gas Supply Corporation, pleaded guilty Friday to polluting an Unnamed Tributary to St. Patrick’s Run as well as groundwater in the area of Route 22 near 121 Campbell Road, Bulger, PA during the installation of transmission lines, which were intended to transport natural gas.
HARRISBURG, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
93K+
Followers
119K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy