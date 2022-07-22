ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Athletics' Dermis Garcia: Multi-hit effort in nightcap

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Garcia went 2-for-4 with a run during a win over the Tigers in the nightcap of a doubleheader...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Aaron Judge ties Yankees franchise record against Orioles with eighth multi-home run game

Aaron Judge, the New York Yankees slugger and impending free agent who entered Friday leading Major League Baseball in homers, launched his 35th and 36th home runs of the season on Friday night against the Baltimore Orioles. Judge has now recorded eight multi-homer games to date, including a pair in July, tying him for the Yankees franchise record for the most in a single season, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Can't travel to Toronto

Arenado, who is starting at third base Sunday against the Reds, won't be able to travel with the Cardinals for the two-game series versus the Blue Jays this week due to his vaccination status, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Arenado is 5-for-10 with three doubles and a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Not starting Saturday

Cooper isn't starting Saturday against the Pirates, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Cooper started the last five games and went 1-for-20 with a walk and nine strikeouts. Nick Fortes is serving as the designated hitter and batting second Saturday.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Athletics' Tony Kemp: Homers as in-game replacement

Kemp entered Sunday's loss to the Rangers as a defensive replacement in the seventh inning and went 1-for-2 with a solo home run. Kemp was originally slated for a day off with southpaw Martin Perez on the hill for the Rangers, but the veteran made good use of his impromptu opportunity by blasting his third homer of the season in the ninth inning. The round tripper was a rare taste of offensive success for Kemp in July, and even factoring in Sunday's production, he still owns an abysmal .128/.196/.234 slash line across 51 plate appearances during the month.
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Sports
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Sports
CBS Sports

Yankees' Shane Greene: Designated for assignment

Greene was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Sunday. Greene had his contract selected by the team Saturday and he pitched one inning, surrendering two runs on a Ramon Urias home run. He will now either return to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, get claimed by another team or be released outright.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Tigers' Eduardo Rodriguez: Ramping back up

Rodriguez (personal) has been in contact with the Tigers recently and has begun to ramp back up, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports. Rodriguez left the team due to a personal matter in mid-June and wasn't in touch with the team for several weeks, but the Tigers hope that he'll be able to return to game action sometime in late August. The southpaw will presumably require several weeks to ramp back up following his layoff, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him head out on a minor-league rehab assignment sometime next month.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Mark Pysyk: Undergoes Achilles procedure

Pysyk had surgery to repair a torn Achilles on Monday and is expected to miss 4-6 months. Pysyk facing a 4-6 month absence would explain why the team went and signed Robert Hagg to a one-year deal. Even on the short end of Pysyk's recovery timeline, he wouldn't be available until late November. At this point, Pysyk probably doesn't offer enough fantasy upside in most formats to warrant holding on to him while he is sidelined.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Steven Matz: Dealing with torn MCL

Matz has been diagnosed with a torn left MCL, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Matz landed on the 15-day injured list with a knee issue Sunday and will visit with the team surgeon Monday to determine whether he'll require a procedure to address the issue. Manager Oliver Marmol didn't rule out the possibility of Matz returning to the field this season, but it seems likely that he'll be forced to spend more than the minimum of 15 days on the injured list. Marmol said that the team will be able to use a four-man rotation until early August since Dakota Hudson (neck) seems to be closing in on a return.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#Nightcap#Tigers#Triple A Las Vegas
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jorge Soler: To IL with back spasms

Soler was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with lower-back spasms, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports. Mish says that he doesn't think the back injury is a season ender, but it has certainly bothered Soler for good chunks of the year. Soler is hitting .207/.295/.400 with 13 home runs in 72 games, failing to duplicate his strong play in the second half of last season with Atlanta. Luke Williams is starting in left field Saturday and former top pick JJ Bleday joined the big club to take Soler's roster spot.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Considered day-to-day

Rodriguez (wrist) is considered day-to-day, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports. Rodriguez was scratched from Friday's lineup shortly before first pitch due to left wrist soreness. The 21-year-old jammed his wrist while sliding back into second base during Sunday's matchup against the Rangers and has been monitored since then. He didn't feel right after receiving treatment and taking batting practice Friday, so he was held out as a precautionary measure. However, manager Scott Servais didn't sound too concerned about Rodriguez's injury following the game.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Royals' Bobby Witt: Exits with apparent injury

Witt was removed from Sunday's game against the Rays with an apparent injury, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. Witt went 1-for-1 with an RBI and was replaced in the field for the top of the second inning for undisclosed reasons. The 22-year-old's departure is presumed to be related to some type of injury, and the Royals should provide an update in the near future.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Jaguars' James Robinson: Avoids PUP list to start camp

Robinson (Achilles) will not begin training camp on the PUP list, Kevin Patra of NFL.com reports. Coach Doug Pederson said Robinson's ability to avoid the PUP list to open camp "says a lot." Still, Pederson said the plan remains to "be cautious with [Robinson] and make sure he's ready when he's ready," an indication that the team won't rush the running back in his recovery. With 2021 first-round pick Travis Etienne in the fold and eager to make an impression on the NFL field, the Jaguars have the luxury of being able to take a cautious approach toward Robinson's recovery from a torn Achilles that he suffered in late December. It remains to be seen when Robinson will receive clearance to resume practicing in full, but all signs indicate his recovery process has been positive thus far. Sidestepping the PUP list to begin training camp offers reason for encouragement about Robinson's chances of being available Week 1, or at least much earlier than expected.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
CBS Sports

Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Suffers broken right clavicle

Stephenson suffered a broken right clavicle Friday against St. Louis. Stephenson was hit in the shoulder by a foul ball and he was unable to complete a throw to first base a few pitches later. No timetable has been announced for his return, though he'll likely miss a large portion of the rest of the campaign.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Astros' Ryan Pressly: Back from paternity list

Pressly (personal) was activated from the paternity list Sunday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. The 33-year-old moved to the paternity list Thursday but will rejoin the Astros after spending a few days with family following the birth of his daughter. Rafael Montero, Hector Neris and Bryan Abreu each picked up a save in Seattle, but Pressly is back to reclaim the closer role ahead of Sunday's series finale.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Padres' Yu Darvish: Fans nine in ninth win

Darvish (9-4) picked up the win Friday in a 4-1 victory over the Mets, allowing one run on four hits and a walk over seven innings. He struck out nine. The right-hander took a shutout into the seventh inning before New York finally squeezed across a run. Darvish fired 68 of 99 pitches for strikes before exiting and his splitter was particularly effective, generating a 50 percent swinging strike rate on the night. The quality start was his third in a row and 14th in 18 trips to the mound this season, and Darvish will take a 3.28 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 109:23 K:BB through 115.1 innings into his next outing.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Nick Vespi: Called up Monday

Vespi was called up from Triple-A Norfolk on Monday, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. Vespi will return to the big leagues after being sent down July 6. The left-hander owns a 5.40 ERA and 1.27 WHIP with 13 strikeouts over 13.1 innings in 12 appearances with the Orioles this season. Rico Garcia was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Comes up clutch

Bellinger went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Friday's 5-1 win over the Giants. Bellinger delivered the biggest hit of the game, an eighth-inning grand slam to give the Dodgers the lead for good. This was his first homer since July 1, and he's batting a meager .204 (11-for-54) this month. The outfielder owns a .208/.270/.381 slash line with 12 long balls, 35 RBI, 45 runs scored and 11 stolen bases through 86 contests. Despite the poor ratios, the 27-year-old should continue to see mostly steady playing time in center field.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Jace Peterson: Likely out at least a month

Peterson (elbow) will likely be sidelined until at least the end of August, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Manager Craig Counsell said Saturday that Peterson has been dealing with his elbow injury for approximately three weeks, and he'll require more than the minimum of 10 days on the IL. Counsell said that a return at the end of August is "optimistic," so it's possible that the 32-year-old will be unavailable until sometime in September. Mike Brosseau will likely see an uptick in playing time at third base behind Luis Urias over the next few weeks.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: Resumes batting practice

Tatis (wrist) took batting practice at Citi Field over the weekend, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Tatis resumed a hitting progression shortly before the All-Star break and had been hitting in the cage as of a few days ago prior to getting the green light for batting practice on the field. The 23-year-old apparently responded well to his workout over the weekend, and he said he'll likely take a few more live hitting sessions in simulated games over the next few days before potentially beginning a minor-league rehab assignment at Double-A San Antonio. Tatis is still likely a week or more away from returning from the 60-day injured list, but fantasy managers who have been stashing him all season should continue holding the star shortstop while an early August debut is beginning to come into focus.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy