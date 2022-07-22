Leon County to hold 'Back to school" immunization clinic

LEON COUNTY, Fla.(WTXL) — The Leon County Health Department is set to hold a one-day back-to-school immunization clinic for students ranging from 3 to 18 years of age.

Located at 1515 Old Bainbridge Rd., the clinic will offer several vaccines that are required for student entry in Florida schools, pre-k through 12th grade.

The vaccines will include Hepatitis A and B, Varicella (chickenpox), measles/mumps/rubella (MMR), IPV (polio), Tetanus-diphtheria-acellular pertussis (Tdap) and pneumococcal conjugate (PCV13).

The event will take place on Saturday, July 30, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on an appointment-based service.

To register, go to https://bit.ly/leonshotsclinic.