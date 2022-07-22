ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri Democrats are planning a 'Hawlin' Hawley' 5K race after the GOP senator was shown running from January 6 rioters

By Nicole Gaudiano
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
Two images of Republican Sen. Josh Hawley are shown during a House January 6 Committee hearing House January 6 committee/screenshots
  • Missouri Democrats are planning a "Hawlin' Hawley 5K" race to mock Sen. Josh Hawley's flight from protesters on January 6.
  • Video of him running was shown during the House January 6 committee's primetime hearing on Thursday.
  • His flight came after he was said to have riled protesters with by raising his fist in solidarity.

Sen. Josh Hawley may have a hard time living down his brief moment in the spotlight during Thursday's January 6 committee hearing.

Missouri Democrats, it seems, want to make sure of that.

They are planning a "Hawlin' Hawley 5K" race to mock the Missouri Republican for fleeing rioters in the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, after he was photographed raising his fist in solidarity with them earlier in the day.

"We are coming, ya'll!!! Keep your eyes peeled for registration information soon. #HawlinHawley" they tweeted.

—Missouri Democrats (@MoDemParty) July 22, 2022

That tweet came shortly after another that said, "Love the 5K idea guys, workin' on it."

Responses included "How about a Hawley Track Club shirt?" And, "please say you'll play the Rocky theme at the start!"

A Hawley spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Hawley, however, tweeted a kissing heart emoji Friday morning with and a link to buy a $20 coffee mug that says "Josh Hawley Show-Me Strong" and shows an image of him with his raised fist.

—Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) July 22, 2022

Comments / 16

mario lopez
3d ago

Hawley has become the second national laughing stock next to trump. I love it.

Reply(1)
22
Willie One
2d ago

LoL 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 HAULING HAWLEY ,,, LOL,,, ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha

Reply
7
No Me
3d ago

they know there as guilty as home made sin

Reply(1)
14
New GOP Rep. Mayra Flores refused four times to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president

Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president. The New York Times reported that Flores was offered four opportunities to state the obvious. Some Republicans still refuse to accept the 2020 election as legitimate. Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say that President...
CONGRESS & COURTS
