Bourbon County, KY

How you can help send Bourbon County marching band to Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

By Evelyn Schultz
LEX18 News
LEX18 News
 3 days ago
PARIS, Ky. (LEX 18) — From Paris, Kentucky, all the way to New York City. More than 100 high school band students in Bourbon County are preparing for their biggest stage ever: the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

But they still need help so every student has the chance to perform live on national TV.

“It's a once in a lifetime opportunity, and we're representing Kentucky,” said Gabe Torres, a senior who leads the trombone section.

“We're gonna be going to New York, and doing all this, and marching in one of the biggest parades of the year,” drum major Leslie Castro told us.

Bourbon County High School was one of nine schools nationwide selected to perform in the iconic parade. The pandemic pushed the band’s appearance back a year, but they’re finally headed to the city that never sleeps. It’s a dream come true for band director Michael Stone, who wants to make sure everyone of his students makes the trip.

“Some of my kids may never get the chance to go to New York again, and I want to make sure what they do get to do is something they'll remember for the rest of their lives,” said Stone.

Assistant director Ty Carver told LEX 18 Macy’s donated $10,000 to get the band started, but the students are responsible for raising the rest themselves, all by early September. They’re close to their goal but are still hoping for more donations.

People who want to donate can send checks to Bourbon County High School at 3341 Lexington Road, Paris, Kentucky, 40361. They can also donate online by sending money on Venmo to @Bourbon-Band.

“It’s really important we can help some of our students go on the trip, and just let everyone have this experience, instead of leaving anyone behind,” Torres said.

From band camp to the Big Apple, the group hopes their hard work pays off.

“It's something they'll tell their kids, for the rest of their lives,” said Carver. “You know, even when they're grandparents. Mom and dad did that. Or, your granny did that.”

“With the help of the community, they can make some of these kids' dreams come true, to go to New York, and to march in a parade and just have so much fun,” said Castro.

