Pedestrian killed in Gunnison crash

GUNNISON, Colo. — A woman walking through a crosswalk in Gunnison was killed after being hit by a vehicle.

The Gunnison Police Department responded to the intersection of U.S. Highway 50 and New York Avenue around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday night for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.

A 30-year-old Gunnison man was heading west on New York Avenue when he stopped at a red light at the intersection for Highway 50, according to police. When the light turned green, he turned left onto Highway 50 and hit the woman walking through the crosswalk, police said.

The woman, who’s since been identified as 25-year-old Irene Flores-Zefferino of Gunnison, was taken to the Gunnison Valley Hospital and then transferred to St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction where she later died.

The man who hit her has not been identified. An investigation is ongoing into the crash, and no charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Gunnison Police Department at 970-641-8200, extension #1.