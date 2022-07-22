ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangs, TX

Bangs Teacher Honored with Regional Award

By rwturner
koxe.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a post of the Bangs ISD Facebook page,...

www.koxe.com

Comments / 0

Related
brownwoodnews.com

PHOTOS: State champions gather for photo shoot

Members of the Brownwood Lions’ seven state championship football teams gathered at Gordon Wood Stadium the evening of Saturday, July 23 to take a photo for the cover of the 2022 homecoming program. The homecoming game will take place Oct. 7 against Big Spring. The following are behind the scenes photos from the evening:
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

40 UNDER 40: Matt and Megan McCrane

NOTE: Throughout the month of July, BrownwoodNews.com is publishing stories daily on 40 standout citizens under the age of 40 making a positive impact and contribution within the Brown County community. A year ago, Shaw’s Marketplace opened its doors in downtown Brownwood and has enjoyed greater success than imagined. Two...
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

40 UNDER 40: Abby Cadenhead

NOTE: Throughout the month of July, BrownwoodNews.com is publishing stories daily on 40 standout citizens under the age of 40 making a positive impact and contribution within the Brown County community. A Brownwood native who has returned home has selected a career path to allow more residents of Brown County...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

MICHAEL BUNKER: God bless the builders

On Sunday morning in downtown Brownwood, Texas, I stayed in bed late for me and then sat around and drank coffee. Later, I slipped out and the heat was already sitting hard on downtown, and I walked down to the corner of Baker Street and Brown. There’d been a big, loud wedding party at the Vault on Saturday night but now the streets were empty, and I looked northwest to the intersection of Baker and Center and the light changed to green but there were no cars. I cut across Baker to Lucille + Mabel, the restaurant and bar where I now serve as bar manager, and it was hard at that moment not to imagine a morning here 110 years ago when this building was a bank. On that morning there would have been no horses and wagons on Sunday morning instead of no cars.
BROWNWOOD, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bangs, TX
Local
Texas Education
brownwoodnews.com

Brownwood’s Jones, Goldthwaite’s Thompson capture WTJCT titles

Brownwood’s Sir Bubba Jones and Goldthwaite’s Walt Thompson captured West Texas Junior Champions Tour Championships Friday as the two-day tournament concluded at The Hideout at Lake Brownwood. In the boys 15-18 division, Jones fired a 147 with rounds of 73 and 74 for a two-shot victory over San...
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Billy Dean Lee, 76, of Coleman

Billy Dean Lee, age 76, of Coleman, died Friday, July 22, 2022, at Hendrick Hospice Care in Abilene. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
COLEMAN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rcb#Isd#Highschool#The Bangs Isd Facebook#Lcb Photo
koxe.com

Jackie “Jack” Samuel Lowry, 80, of Brownwood

Jackie “Jack” Samuel Lowry, age 80, of Brownwood passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022, at a local nursing home. Memorial Services for Jack will be held at 3:00 p.m. Friday, August 5, 2022, at the Rosser United Methodist Church in Rosser, TX with Pastor Billy Jones officiating. Arrangements...
BROWNWOOD, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Oak Grove Fire burns 15 acres in Eastland

EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Fire crews out of and around Eastland are fighting a large grass fire burning within city limits. The Texas A&M Forest Service dubbed this fire, burning Northeast of Eastland at County Road (CR) 328 and CR 165, as the Oak Grove Fire. The Oak Grove Fire, as of 3:30 p.m. Saturday, […]
EASTLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
KWTX

West Texas couple arrested for child endangerment

COLEMAN, Texas (KWTX) - A West Texas couple were arrested and charged with endangerment of a child among other charges after one of their children found walking in the street with just a diaper on. Jonathon Chase Gibson,27, and Melissa Ann Ortega,27, also face charges of possession of marijuana, and...
COLEMAN, TX
koxe.com

Victor T. Sanchez, 87, of Coleman

Victor T. Sanchez, age 87, of Coleman, died Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center South in Abilene. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
COLEMAN, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Cisco man partially ejected, killed in Polaris ATV crash

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Cisco man was partially ejected and killed when a Polaris ATV crashed in Eastland County Monday night. Darrell L. Stuart, 56, of Cisco was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on CR 141 southwest of Cisco around 7:45 p.m., according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
CISCO, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Brownwood police arrest two for forgery

The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Thursday morning:. On Wednesday, July 20 at approximately 7 p.m. officers were dispatched to Sonic, 1500 Austin Ave, regarding a report of forgery. Dispatchers received a call from Sonic employees of a citizen parked at a stall who was attempting to purchase drinks with a fake $100 bill.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Early PD Makes Drug Arrest

The City of Early Police Department shared the following information on their Facebook page Monday afternoon:. On 07/22/2022 at approximately 11:40 pm Officers located a suspicious vehicle parked near a car lot in the 100 block of Early Blvd. A female was located in the car and officers quickly located a male walking around through the car lot. Both individuals stated they were just car shopping for later. Vehicles were checked and no vehicles appeared to be tampered with or damaged. A warrants check resulted in the male, Tyrone Lynn Organ having outstanding warrants from Brownwood PD municipal court. Officers searched the vehicle upon Organ’s arrest and located a zipper pouch with a substance believed to be methamphetamines. The substance was field tested and was positive for methamphetamines. Organ was placed under arrest and charged with possession of controlled substance after admitting the drugs were his and the female knew nothing about them.
EARLY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Two transported after collision near Heartland Mall

First responders were dispatched to the intersection of Heartland Road and U.S. Highway 183 North in Early at approximately 10:45 a.m. Friday for a two-vehicle collision. According to officials on the scene, one sedan was attempting to cross U.S. Highway 183 from Heartland Road over to the Heartland Mall entrance, when it was struck on the driver’s side by another sedan approaching the Early Blvd. intersection from the North.
EARLY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy