NBC 10 News Today: Honey Hole
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — We are joined in the studio by John David Owen for another Honey Hole segment. Watch the clip above to hear about some fishing tips and tricks. For more Morning News CLICK HERE
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — We are joined in the studio by John David Owen for another Honey Hole segment. Watch the clip above to hear about some fishing tips and tricks. For more Morning News CLICK HERE
MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.https://www.myarklamiss.com/
Comments / 0