NBC 10 News Today: Honey Hole

West Monroe, LA – (07/21/22) A few showers/storms got going this morning as most woke-up to cloudy skies. Sun won over for the mid morning and into the afternoon. Another round of thunderstorms remains possible this evening. A severe thunderstorm watch is in place for a good portion of the region. Strong to severe thunderstorms remain possible this evening, strong to damaging wind gusts are the main concern. Rainfall is by no means a guarantee this evening, especially as these storms have moved very little.

