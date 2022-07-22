ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union boss Mick Lynch calls Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss ‘far-right extremists’

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
Union boss Mick Lynch labelled Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss as “far-right extremists.”

Speaking on BBC’s Newscast, the RMT union head said the remaining two Tory leadership candidates posed “real danger.”

Referring to the contenders, the union boss said: “I think we’ve got a hard right cast ... I think these are extremists. These are people that are virtually on the edge of saying that tax itself is abhorrent.”

“Tax is a good thing in a progressive society,” Mr Lynch told the panel, saying it is “the means by which you create equality.”

