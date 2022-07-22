Police say they shot 15-foot snake after it wrapped itself around man’s neck
Police officers in Pennsylvania say they had to shoot and kill a 15-foot snake after it wrapped itself around a man’s neck to save his life.
Upper Macungie Township Police Department received a call with reports of a 28-year-old man suffering a cardiac arrest.
When officers arrived at the property, he was lying on the floor with the snake wrapped around his neck.
“The head of the snake was actually a far enough distance away from the victim, that an officer was able to shoot the snake,” Lieutenant Peter Nickischer said.
