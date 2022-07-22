ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia football predicted to win SEC East, finish behind Alabama at SEC media days

By Connor Riley, DawgNation.com
Hairy Dawg at the College Football Playoff National Championship (1/10/22) Georgia during the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship against Alabama at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

There should be little doubt who the top two teams in the SEC entering the 2022 season, as Georgia and Alabama were overwhelmingly picked to win their respective divisions by the media in attendance at SEC media days.

Georgia received 172 of 181 first-place votes to remain as the top team in the SEC East. The Bulldogs have won the division in four of the previous five seasons, with 2020 being the lone year Georgia did not represent the division in the SEC championship game.

Alabama meanwhile received 177 of 181 first-place votes to represent the SEC West. The Crimson Tide have won back-to-back SEC championships and return perhaps the top two players in the sport in Bryce Young and Will Anderson.

960 The Ref

Georgia football winners and losers following 2022 SEC Media Days

Georgia football winners and losers following 2022 SEC Media Days. Georgia won the National Championship last season. It returns the bulk of a top-10 offense to go along with offensive coordinator Todd Monken. Defensively, the Bulldogs obviously have some key components to replace. But the Bulldogs still have three defenders that made Preseason First Team All-SEC. The cupboard is not bare on that side of the ball, just inexperienced.
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

Legge's Thoughts: Georgia and Alabama Prepare for a 12-Game Cold War

ATLANTA - The College Football Hall of Fame is a nice break from the pot-hole ridden ride to and from Birmingham. Atlanta, after all, is the home of our sport - and this league. And what a league it is and will become in a few years when Texas and Oklahoma are included in the Motley Crew that is the Southeastern Conference.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Georgia football: Connor Lew, priority center target for the Dawgs, top sets commitment date

Georgia assistant Stacy Searels now has three offensive linemen in his first recruiting cycle back in Athens, with Columbus (Ga.) Carver four-star Kelton Smith, Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes four-star offensive tackle Bo Hughley, and Colonial Heights (Va.) Life Christian Academy interior offensive lineman Joshua Miller. He is in pursuit of another offensive tackle, with Mount Pleasant (S.C.) Oceanside Collegiate Academy Top 100 prospect Monroe Freeling very high on the board. Searels also has a chance to land his top center prospect, as Acworth (Ga.) Kennesaw Mountain offensive lineman Connor Lew announced his commitment date on Saturday.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Georgia Sun

These are the 10 wealthiest counties in Georgia

A new study has revealed the 10 wealthiest counties in the state of Georgia. The study uses metrics like per capita investment income, median home value, and per capita income to make its determinations. According to the study from SmartAsset, residents in Fulton County rank among the wealthiest in Georgia....
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Hall Co school bus drivers can earn more money than teachers

Hall County Schools are making a generous offer to attract bus drivers and bus monitors for the coming school year. The district is offering drivers $26+ per hour. New drivers could also receive a $1,000 bonus. The district is offering full-time benefits, paid sick leave, holidays and weekends off, and summers off with a paycheck.
HALL COUNTY, GA
