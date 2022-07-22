ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Georgia football towers above traditional rivals, but Alabama dynasty lurks

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12EtLu_0gp5wSyK00
Kirby Smart at SEC Media Days 2022

ATLANTA — Where’s the threat?

With SEC Media Days wrapping up, a look around the landscape at the College Hall of Fame this week revealed how far the Georgia Bulldogs have come under seventh-year head coach Kirby Smart.

And, as Georgia football has ascended, traditional rivals and SEC East challengers on the regular-season schedule have fallen by the wayside.

Florida’s first-year coach couldn’t praise Smart enough, and he sounds like Stetson Bennett’s biggest fan.

“It’s pretty awesome to turn the TV on and see that guy playing quarterback for the Dawgs,” Billy Napier said on Wednesday.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Restaurant owner buys Mega Millions tickets for 50,000 employees, including some in Alabama

Employees at a restaurant chain with two Alabama locations could cash in big in the upcoming Mega Millions drawing. Todd Graves, founder of Louisiana-based Raising Cane’s, bought a $2 Mega Millions ticket for each of his 50,000 employees, Fox8Live reported. If any of the tickets win the massive prize – it’s now up to $810 million – every employee will receive thousands of dollars.
ALABAMA STATE
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
4K+
Followers
71K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy