Lee Zeldin, GOP nominee for NY governor, attacked at rally

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The state of Nevada posted record job numbers last month that show several key industries have risen above their pre-pandemic employment levels. The record of 1,452,600 jobs was 3,000 more than the previous peak in February 2020. Gov. Steve Sisolak said the state had recovered “all of the jobs that were lost during the COVID pandemic, and doing so in a way that has more Nevadans working in better-paying jobs than before the pandemic.” The state’s leisure and hospitality sector, which includes casinos, is still lagging behind at 90.7 percent of its pre-pandemic peak. But other industries have risen above their previous peaks to pull the rest of the state up.

NEVADA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO