Brock Bowers, Jalen Carter among the 9 Bulldogs named to Preseason All-SEC teams

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
 3 days ago
Brock Bowers National Championship Touchdown Georgia during the College Football Playoff National Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., on Monday Jan. 10, 2022. (Photo by Mackenzie Miles) (Mackenzie Miles)

The votes have been counted and the result are in for the 2022 Preseason All-SEC teams. And the Georgia Bulldogs are once again well-represented on both the first and second teams.

Tight end Brock Bowers, offensive tackle Warren McClendon, defensive tackle Jalen Carter, outside linebacker Nolan Smith and cornerback Kelee Ringo were First Team Preseason All-SEC selections for the Bulldogs. Wide receiver Kearis Jackson also made the First Team as a return specialist. Making the Second Team was center Sedrick Van Pran and safety Chris Smith. Running back Kenny McIntosh made the Third team.

Bowers set school records for Georgia last season, emerging as perhaps the best tight end in the country. Carter might be the best defensive lineman in the country, while Ringo is poised for an even bigger season following his game-sealing Pick-6 against Alabama to end the 2022 season.

For as much talent as the Bulldogs have, it was Alabama who had the most first-team representatives, as 10 members of the Crimson Tide made the list compared to Georgia’s six. It certainly helps when quarterback Bryce Young and edge rusher Will Anderson are perhaps the best offensive and defensive players in all of college football. Alabama was also picked to win the SEC along with the SEC West, while Georgia was picked to be the SEC East winner.

Georgia football winners and losers following 2022 SEC Media Days

Georgia football winners and losers following 2022 SEC Media Days. Georgia won the National Championship last season. It returns the bulk of a top-10 offense to go along with offensive coordinator Todd Monken. Defensively, the Bulldogs obviously have some key components to replace. But the Bulldogs still have three defenders that made Preseason First Team All-SEC. The cupboard is not bare on that side of the ball, just inexperienced.
