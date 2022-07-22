ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storm C Mercedes Russell (head) out for season

By Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

Seattle Storm center Mercedes Russell will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing a procedure to treat recurring headaches.

The team announced the news on Thursday.

Russell appeared in only five games this season and averaged 10.8 minutes, 2.0 points and 1.8 rebounds. She has been out of the lineup since June 12.

Russell, who turns 27 next week, has averaged 5.2 points and 4.4 boards in 115 career games (60 starts) with the New York Liberty and Storm.

The Liberty drafted her in the second round in 2018 but released her after two games.

–Field Level Media

