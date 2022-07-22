ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AKC Announces Bracco Italiano as Its 200th Fully Recognized Dog Breed

By Kate Daniel
 4 days ago
(Photo Credit: DevidDO/Getty)

The American Kennel Club (AKC) welcomed a new dog breed, the Bracco Italiano, to its register. Characterized by a striking coat and impressive hunting acumen, the Italian pointer is the 144-year-old organization’s 200th officially recognized breed.

Europe’s Oldest Pointer

The Bracco Italiano is known as the oldest European pointer, according to the AKC, with a lineage dating back to the fourth or fifth century B.C.E. Experts believe the breed is a cross between Segugio Italiano and a Molosser such as the Asiatic Mastiff.

Despite its ancient bloodlines, there is no record of the dog breed in the U.S. until the 1990s, according to the AKC. In 2001, the AKC Foundation Stock Service accepted the pointer into its ranks. In 2007, the Bracco Italiano Club of America (BICA) emerged, intending to preserve the breed’s health and hunting abilities. Now fully part of the AKC fold, the Bracco Italiano can compete in AKC events in the Sporting Group.

According to Amanda Inman, BICA president, there are about 700 to 800 Bracchi across the U.S.

Dog Breed Characteristics

Bracchi come in three color patterns: white, white and orange, and white and chestnut, and are generally 21-27 inches tall. They can weigh between 55 and 90 pounds depending on sex and height and generally live between 10-14 years.

The Bracco is “gentle in the home and tireless in the field,” according to the AKC. A “versatile gun dog,” they belong to a group of hunting dogs bred to find and retrieve game. Besides pointers, gun dog breeds include retrievers, spaniels, Portuguese water dogs, and Spanish water dogs, among others.

Exuberant, intelligent, and affectionate, Bracchi can make a great addition to all types of households, including those with kids. However, according to the AKC, they thrive best with experienced pet parents with plenty of space, as they require proper training and lots of mental and physical stimulation.

