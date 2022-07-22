ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

‘Worst it’s ever been’: travellers bemoan gridlock at Dover port

By Rachel Hall
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36RqXy_0gp5vhIY00

Barbara and Zeger Degroot picked the Isle of Wight over the Alps for their summer holiday this year as they wanted a shorter drive from their home in the Netherlands. With one child in the back, one in the front and two – including a newborn baby – in the middle, it had seemed like a wise option – until they encountered six-hour queues at Dover port on their way back.

“It’s not ideal,” said Barbara, adding that they had been on the road since 6.30am on Friday and did not expect to arrive home until late at night after missing their noon ferry, and were still stuck in queues outside the main port area at nearly 2pm.

Zeger said the family had received a message suggesting they arrive four hours in advance of their sailing. “We thought: ‘Haha, it’s not the airport’ – but it’s true.”

He said he had resorted to debating favourite ice-creams from the holiday to keep the children entertained (a rainbow Cornetto emerged the winner).

The Degroots were just one of many groups of passengers queuing for Dover port on Friday who shared with the Guardian their feelings of boredom and exasperation that they had spent part of their holidays in what felt like an interminable queue for the ferry as the authorities declared a “critical incident” amid the biggest summer getaway in years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yYMkA_0gp5vhIY00
Valdis Filks: ‘By now we should be halfway to Germany.’ Photograph: Martin Godwin/The Guardian

Most had left their homes in the early hours of the morning planning to catch ferries before noon, but were still stuck in queues by early afternoon, hoping to catch a later boat. Local residents were also frustrated, having to spend up to an hour in traffic to travel short distances.

Dover port authorities have blamed understaffing at French border control for the delay.

Valdis Filks travels from the UK, where he is from, to Sweden, where he lives, one or two times a year, and said this trip had been “very long and extremely annoying”, adding that the family had not had enough time to stop for a sandwich.

He and his family had departed from north London at 9am in the hope of arriving a couple of hours early for their 1.15pm boat, but by 2pm they were still stuck in a queue outside the port in Dover.

“By now we should be halfway to Germany from Calais in the time it’s taken to get here,” he said.

Another passenger in a car stuck in slow-moving queues was Bogdan Negrea, who was on his way from Coventry to Romania to visit family, a trip he makes yearly. “This is the worst it’s ever been. It’s awful. On a scale of one to 10 it’s 11 – it’s boring,” he said.

Negrea felt that his ferry operator had been slow to communicate. He had only received a text message warning of the delays two hours earlier – long after he had departed at 7am and close to the original departure time of 11am. He said he had only found out by reading the news that the queues were six hours’ long.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gqCLk_0gp5vhIY00
The Bronk family. Photograph: Martin Godwin/The Guardian

James Powell, who was setting off with his family for a holiday in France, said he had to follow diversions on narrow country lanes to avoid the M20, which was closed due to an earlier collision. He was anticipating a full day’s travel before reaching his destination.

“We’ve decided the ferry isn’t such a good idea. We’ll go by train next time, it’s better than the ferry, more reliable,” he said.

Alex, Nathalie and Sara Bronk said they had been queueing since 8.30am. Having spotted a tweet warning of queues they thought they would come early, but still found themselves stuck. “It’s not fun,” said 12-year-old Sara.

Alex estimated that the usually seven-hour drive to their home in the Netherlands would take the family 13-15 hours. But he clung on to one silver lining: “At least it’s not still 40C .”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

They were on a luxury cruise, then the coughing began – the ship that became a global Covid pariah

On the five-hour drive to the docks of Buenos Aires, Claudia Osiani thought hard: do I board the cruise ship or cancel my birthday voyage? With her husband, Juan, she discussed the recent spate of deadly virus outbreaks on cruise ships in Japan and California. “This cruise is different; it will be packed with locals,” Juan reassured her, and it made them feel safer. He had sacrificed so much to provide Claudia with this fantasy of a 14-day voyage through the wilds of South America, and she loved him too much to let on that she was petrified at the thought of embarking.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ferries#Traveler#The Isle Of Wight#Degroots
The Independent

Heatwave: Passengers warned not to travel by train unless ‘absolutely necessary’

Train operators have warned passengers to avoid travelling early next week due to extreme heat, unless their journey is “absolutely necessary”.The UK Health Security Agency has increased its heat health warning from level three to level four – a “national emergency” – and the impact of soaring temperatures will disrupt public transport.Temperatures of around 35C in Wales and southern England on Tuesday could also cause up to 20% more motoring breakdowns a day compared with the average for July, according to the RAC.The national message from train operators is that customers should avoid travelling on Monday and Tuesday if possible.TransPennine...
TRAFFIC
ZDNet

A Delta passenger asked a simple question. The answer was a disaster

The airlines survived the latest holiday weekend, likely better than some of their customers. The airlines are almost getting bullish now. Why, Delta and United both insist that problems with flight delays are largely the fault of Air Traffic Control rather than, say, the fact that airlines let far too many competent people leave during the COVID-19 pandemic while they trousered billions of taxpayer dollars.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
World
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Cities to Live As Climate Change Gets Worse

2021 was the world’s sixth-warmest year on record, according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. This was an improvement over 2019 and 2020, which ranked among the top three warmest on record, but it wasn’t cause for celebration. The ocean heat content – a measure of the amount of heat stored in the […]
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Virgin worker delivers brutally honest speech as she tells passengers their flight has been cancelled, forcing some to sleep at McDonald's: 'I'll be straight up with you, go home'

A Virgin employee has delivered a tough message to hundreds of travellers after their late-night flight was cancelled minutes before departure - go home. The Virgin staff member took to the intercom at Sydney Airport in June to tell the shocked travellers they would have to leave the domestic terminal immediately.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

‘You are NOT welcome in Norway!’: Anti-cruise posters warn off passengers arriving in Norwegian ports

Cruise passengers disembarking at five Norwegian ports this month are being met with posters that make it clear their presence is far from welcome. Anti-cruise grassroots campaign group CruiseNOTWelcome has put up 1,000 posters at ports in Oslo, Bergen, Stavanger and Flåm in an attempt to raise awareness of the environmental and social damage it claims is caused by the cruise industry. One of the posters, spotted by Twitter user Ketan Joshi, states: “You have just arrived in my home town on a floating block of flats that burn asphalt for propulsion and energy. The ship is registered...
TRAVEL
The Guardian

The Guardian

372K+
Followers
88K+
Post
162M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy