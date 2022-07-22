ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift Joins Haim for Surprise Appearance at London Concert: ‘I Haven’t Been on a Stage in a Very Long Time’

By Eliza Thompson
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
Taylor Swift on stage with Haim in London on July 21, 2022. Raphael Pour-Hashemi/@raphph/MEGA

The bonus sister! Taylor Swift joined her BFFs Haim for a surprise appearance at the band’s London show.

“Will you please welcome to the stage … Taylor Swift!” Danielle Haim said during the group’s Thursday, July 21, concert at the O2 Arena. The Grammy winner, 32, joined the trio for a rendition of their song “Gasoline,” which appeared on their 2020 album, Women in Music Pt. III. (The Pennsylvania native contributed guest vocals to a remixed version of the track that appeared on the album’s 2021 deluxe edition.)

“I haven’t been on a stage in a very long time,” Swift told the crowd at one point. “It’s nice. It’s very nice. But, you know, when I heard that my girls were playing in London at the O2, I thought, ‘I’m gonna have to see that.’ And it looks like there’s about 20,000 other people that also thought that.”

The Valentine’s Day star then said the foursome had discussed what “mashup” could make the audience sing “the loudest” they’d sung all night. The friends then launched into a remixed version of Swift’s 2008 hit “Love Story.”

Taylor Swift on stage with Haim in London on July 21, 2022. Raphael Pour-Hashemi/@raphph/MEGA

The “Cardigan” songstress and the Haim sisters have collaborated several times over the years, with the band opening for Swift on her 1989 tour and appearing on her 2020 track “No Body, No Crime.” Last year, the pop star and Alana Haim teamed up for a joint birthday party that was also attended by Sadie Sink.

“We’re both Sagittariuses. Taylor is honestly one of the only Sagittariuses that I know,” the Licorice Pizza star, 30, told The Tennessean of the party in December 2021. “It’s not a lie that Sagittariuses love to have a good time, and that’s what we did.”

Este Haim, Alana Haim, and Danielle Haim arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. Evan Agostini/AP/Shutterstock

Swift’s surprise London appearance was a hopeful sign for her fans, who have been eagerly awaiting a new tour announcement for several years. The “All Too Well” singer originally postponed her planned 2020 Lover Fest because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the following year, she announced that it would not be rescheduled.

“I’m so disappointed that I won’t be able to see you in person as soon as I wanted to,” she tweeted in February 2021. “I miss you terribly and can’t wait til we can all safely be at shows together again.”

The Giver star hasn’t been on tour since 2018 when she was promoting her sixth album, Reputation. She has since released three more studio albums — Lover, Folklore and Evermore — as well as expanded “Taylor’s Version” recordings of 2008’s Fearless and 2012’s Red.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

