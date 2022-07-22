ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Carney Extends Delaware's Public Health Emergency Another 30 Days

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON, Del.– Gov. John Carney on Friday extended Delaware's public health emergency order another 30 days. The extension allows the State of...

Comments / 13

deb12
3d ago

But vaxed are getting and spreading covid. I guess there is still some covid money floating around. might as well grab it, right Carney?

Reply(1)
12
No Lube
3d ago

If the vaccines are working, why aren't they working?? Follow the money

Reply
9
Joblow
3d ago

People aren’t going to stay home if they are sick, employers aren’t paying them anymore. People have bills to pay!

Reply
3
IN THIS ARTICLE
