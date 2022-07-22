Carney Extends Delaware's Public Health Emergency Another 30 Days

DOVER, DE (AP) – Republicans in Delaware are challenging two new laws that would allow same-day voter registration and mail-in ballots. Party officials announced the lawsuit after Democrat Gov. John Carney signed legislation enacting the changes. Republicans contend that the state Constitution prohibits those changes, which they say could open the door to election fraud. Proponents of the changes say they improve ballot access without opening the door to fraud. The two laws each passed the legislature with a single GOP vote in a legislature controlled by Democrats.

