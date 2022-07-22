ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

Dad saves Salina woman from text scam involving crypto

Salina Post
Salina Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A 26-year-old Salina woman was stopped before she lost money to a scammer. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning the woman...

salinapost.com

Comments / 1

Related
Salina Post

Salina liquor store burgled; surveillance video provides description

Police are looking for a man who burglarized an east-central Salina liquor store early this morning. Officers were sent to Hillside Liquor, 1200 E. Crawford Street, at approximately 4:20 a.m. Monday for the report of a break-in. A passerby called police and reported seeing a white male with long hair breaking a window at the liquor store, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. Officers found a shattered window at the business.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Flatbed pickup, trailer with hay bales stolen in north Salina

A local man is out approximately $8,000 after his pickup pulling a trailer loaded with hay bales was stolen in far north Salina over the weekend. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that sometime between 5 p.m. Saturday and 7:30 a.m. Sunday someone stole a gray 1999 Dodge flatbed pickup and a RediHaul dump trailer with hay bales on it that was attached to the pickup. The pickup and trailer were parked in the 200 block of E. Gold Street.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, July 25

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Buster, Jason Nicholas; 37; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Driving While Suspended. No Proof...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Three-vehicle collision in downtown Salina results in arrest of local woman

A local woman was arrested after a three-vehicle rear-end collision in downtown Salina late Friday night. A 2016 Toyota RAV4 driven by Albert Shank, 63, of Salina, was southbound on S. Santa Fe Avenue and stopped at a red light at the Walnut Street intersection when it was rear-ended by a 2008 GMC Yukon driven by Emma Allen, 22, of Salina, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SALINA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Salina, KS
Salina, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Salina Post

Fire destroys clubhouse at Kansas gun club

RENO COUNTY —Authorities are working to determine the cause of a fire at the Central Kansas Gun Club at 7804 N. Lorraine in Hutchinson, according to a media release. Just before 8:30a.m. crews responded to report of the fire and found a pole style barn burning at the rear of the structure.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

Red automobile backing down street sideswipes SUV

Police are looking for the vehicle and person responsible for sideswiping a parked car while backing down a west-central Salina street early Sunday. Witnesses told police that a red automobile that was facing north in the 100 block of Clark Street was backing down the street at approximately 4:45 a.m. Sunday, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. No other description of the backing vehicle was given.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Texas murder suspect captured in Kansas

RENO COUNTY— A man wanted in connection with a homicide in San Antonio, Texas has been captured in Hutchinson. Just after 1a.m. Monday, police arrested 20-year-old Aaron Trevino after officers were notified on Sunday evening he was in Hutchinson. With the cooperation of the San Antonio Police Department, an...
HUTCHINSON, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mall#Fraud#Web3
Hutch Post

Fire destroys building at local gun club

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Fire crews responded to the Central Kansas Gun Club at 7804 N. Lorraine for a structure fire Monday morning. Crews were called out around 8:20 a.m. and arrived to find a pole style barn burning at the rear of the structure. Extra units were called in to fight the fire before it was eventually brought under control. The building is a total loss. The fire marshal is on the scene and the investigation into the fire is under way. There were no injuries.
Salina Post

Kansas felon accused of using counterfeit cash

OTTAWA COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on multiple charges. Earlier this month, the United State's attorney indicted 26-year-old Jonathan Bonilla, 26, on three counts of possession of counterfeit currency. The U.S. Secret Service is investigating the case. In April, authorities arrested Bonilla on requested charges of...
OTTAWA COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Salina man ejected from motorcycle, sustains scrapes on arm

A Salina man was slightly injured when he was ejected from a motorcycle in a one-vehicle wreck Saturday morning in south Salina. Anthony Gonzalez, 26, of Salina, was crossing Belmont Boulevard at the Kensington Road intersection at approximately 10 a.m. Saturday when he swerved to avoid a vehicle on Belmont Boulevard, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. His 2006 Harley-Davidson Sportster struck a curb and Gonzalez was ejected.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Police: Man shot Manhattan woman in the leg

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting in Manhattan have made an arrest. Just before 3p.m. July 22, police arrested 25-year-old Tyrell Harper of Manhattan on requested charges of aggravated assault and aggravated battery, according to Riley County Police Department activity report. On June 5, it was reported Harper...
MANHATTAN, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Amazon
Salina Post

Remains found in Ellsworth County ID'd as those of missing Salina man; homicide ruled

ELLSWORTH COUNTY - Human remains found in rural Ellsworth County on Tuesday have been identified as those of a Salina man missing for more than a month. In a statement released this morning, the Salina Police Department reported that on Friday, "a forensic odontologist was able to compare the dental records of Nathan Philip Thompson and the deceased remains and confirm the body's identity as that of Thompson."
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Van strikes drive-through overhang; Wichita couple sprayed with coolant

A Wichita couple got sprayed with coolant when they attempted to drive through the Tropical Sno drive-through to get to a nearby gas station on Thursday afternoon. Darrell Youngman, 70, of Wichita, was driving a 2020 Mercedes-Benz van when he attempted to go through the drive through at Tropical Sno, 2259 S. Ninth Street, to get to a nearby gas station, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
WICHITA, KS
ksal.com

UPDATE: Body ID’d as Missing Man

A body found in rural Ellsworth County has been identified as a missing Salina man. According to Salina Police, on Tuesday, July 19th, 2022, the Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a rural area in Ellsworth County for a report of a body being found in a field. Deputies responded and located human remains in an extreme state of decomposition. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation was notified and responded to investigate the scene.
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KS
WIBW

RCPD finds missing 8-year-old

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A missing girl from Riley County has been found and is safe. The Riley County Police Department says around 12:40 p.m., that C’Sylvia, an 8-year-old reported missing earlier that morning has been found. RCPD said the girl had been missing since 6 a.m., but is...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, July 16-22

Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: DEMERCURIO, ASHLEY NICOLE; 36; Kansas. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Probation Violation. Probation Violation. NAME:...
KSNT News

LOCATED: Riley County Police find missing 8-year-old

MANHATTAN, KS (KSNT) – Riley County police said they found an 8-year-old girl who was missing for nearly 7 hours Friday. The girl went missing around 6 a.m. Friday morning in the northern part of Manhattan, near Manhattan and Kimball Avenues. Police said they found the girl at 12:40 p.m. Police said the girl “ran […]
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
15K+
Followers
22K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy