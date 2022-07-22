Dad saves Salina woman from text scam involving crypto

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Fire crews responded to the Central Kansas Gun Club at 7804 N. Lorraine for a structure fire Monday morning. Crews were called out around 8:20 a.m. and arrived to find a pole style barn burning at the rear of the structure. Extra units were called in to fight the fire before it was eventually brought under control. The building is a total loss. The fire marshal is on the scene and the investigation into the fire is under way. There were no injuries.

