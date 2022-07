With Hunter Dickinson back for his junior season, the need for a portal big in 2022-23 becomes much less pressing even with the departure of Moussa Diabate. Still, it is difficult to imagine a situation where Michigan doesn't add an additional big from the high school ranks for the 2023-24 season, as Dickinson will presumably bolt for the professional path if viable. If that scenario comes to fruition, 2022 signee Tarris Reed would be the only true scholarship center on the roster. Let's take a look at the board coming off the final live evaluation period of the Summer.

