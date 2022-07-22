South Sioux City officer on administrative leave after exchanging gunfire with suspect

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Norfolk man ‘passed out’ on table while trespassing, police say
The Norfolk Police Division (NPD) arrested a man who trespassed into a residence while under the influence of drugs.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk man suspected of meth use, breaking into residence
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A 26-year-old northeast Nebraska man suspected of meth use was detained on criminal trespassing charges over the weekend. At 7:16 p.m. on Saturday, Norfolk Police officers were called to a business on N. 9th Street. Staff at the business reported that the man had tested positive for methamphetamine and had been told to leave.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City woman who sold 20 pounds of meth sentenced to federal prison
SIOUX CITY -- A woman who sold more than 20 pounds of methamphetamine in the Sioux City area has been sentenced to more than five years in federal prison. Abby Bringman, 34, of Sioux City, pleaded guilty in February in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. She was sentenced July 15 to 64 months in prison.
Man hit by car while on mower in Plymouth county, sheriff says
REMSEN, Iowa (KCAU) — A man was on a mower when he was reported to have been hit by a vehicle. According to a release from the Plymouth County Sheriff’s office, at 11:33 a.m. on Friday, Jamie Carpenter, 25, of Cherokee was allegedly driving west on C38 when they allegedly rear-ended a man who was on a grasshopper mower.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kscj.com
NEW DETAILS ON SOUTH SIOUX SHOOTING
THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL HAS CONFIRMED THURSDAY NIGHT’S INCIDENT AT THE AUTUMN PARK APARTMENTS IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY WAS AN OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING THAT INVOLVED A CITY POLICE OFFICER. SOUTH SIOUX POLICE CHIEF ED MAHON SAYS THE INCIDENT STARTED WHEN PARAMEDICS RESPONDED TO A CALL OF A POSSIBLE OVERDOSE AT...
kscj.com
SIOUX CITY WOMAN SENTENCED TO PRISON ON FEDERAL DRUG CHARGES
A SIOUX CITY WOMAN HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO PRISON ON FEDERAL DRUG CHARGES. 34-YEAR-OLD ABBY BRINGMAN WAS SENTENCED TO FIVE YEARS AND FOUR MONTHS IN PRISON AFTER PLEADING GUILTY TO DISTRIBUTING METHAMPHETAMINE. PROSECUTORS SAY BRINGMAN AND OTHERS DISTRIBUTED MORE THAN 20 POUNDS OF METH FROM JANUARY THROUGH SEPTEMBER OF 2021.
South Sioux City gunfire exchange isn’t first case for law enforcement
On May 11, 2019, a South Sioux City officer was shot while responding to a call in the early morning.
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Trejin Cylus Fasthorse, 23, Sioux Falls, first-degree theft, operating while intoxicated; sentenced July 21, 10 years prison. Pamela Hansen, 54, Sioux City, third-degree theft, sentenced July 15, two years prison suspended, one year probation. Charles Edward Bugely, 42, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (habitual offender...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police investigating rollover on I-29 near Sergeant Bluff
A crash earlier this afternoon in Sergeant Bluff has left one person injured.
kscj.com
NEBRASKA STATE PATROL INVESTIGATING SOUTH SIOUX APARTMENT INCIDENT
THERE ARE FEW DETAILS AVAILABLE REGARDING A SHOTS FIRED CALL AT A SOUTH SIOUX CITY APARTMENT COMPLEX THURSDAY NIGHT. POLICE AND DAKOTA COUNTY DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO THE AUTUMN PARK APARTMENTS AT 320 EAST 12TH STREET AFTER 7:30 P.M. ONE PERSON WAS REPORTEDLY TAKEN TO MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, BUT AUTHORITIES HAD...
KELOLAND TV
Search warrant leads to arrest in Alcester
ALCESTER, S.D. (KELO) — A man is facing numerous charges after a search warrant was executed at an Alcester residence Friday. According to the Alcester Police Department, this investigation came as a result of a search warrant conducted on July 20. That search warrant led to the arrests of a 42-year-old Spink County man and a 38-year-old Alcester woman.
‘Finders keepers:’ Sioux City man arrested for stealing phones at Hard Rock casino
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man allegedly seen on camera stealing two phones was arrested after allegedly telling officers he should keep them because he found them. According to complaint documents filed by the Sioux City Police Department, Mathew Queen, 35, was seen at the Hard...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
6 hospitalized after crash near Rock Valley
The Rock Valley Fire Department, Rock Valley Ambulance, Rock Valley Police Department, and Iowa State Patrol helped the sheriff's office respond to this crash. The investigation into this crash is ongoing.
kiwaradio.com
RAGBRAI Departs Sergeant Bluff, Headed East
Sergeant Bluff, Iowa — Several thousand bicycle riders, their families and support staff have departed Sergeant Bluff, which is just south of Sioux City, en route to Ida Grove, for this year’s RAGBRAI — the annual great bike ride across Iowa. The trek is just over 53 miles, and the climb is over 2500 feet.
stormlakeradio.com
Battle Creek Man Sentenced to Prison for Operating While Intoxicated
A Battle Creek man was sentenced to prison this week in Buena Vista County District Court for multiple operating while intoxicated offenses. In late March, 51-year-old Donald Wilson pleaded guilty to Operating While Intoxicated Third or Subsequent Offense, a class D felony. He was sentenced to serve up to five years in prison.
nwestiowa.com
Orange City woman charged for second OWI
ORANGE CITY—A 71-year-old Orange City woman was arrested about 9:10 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, on a charge of second-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Kathleen Ann Orrick stemmed from the stop of a westbound 2008 Chevrolet Impala for erratic driving on Highway 10 near Harrison Avenue in Orange City, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Sioux City street to fully close for sanitary system repairs
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The partial closure of 6th Street by McDonald’s on Lewis Boulevard will be fully closed for one day. According to a release from the City of Sioux City, starting on Tuesday, 6th street from Pavonia Street to South Lewis Boulevard will be fully closed.
Sheldon home deemed uninhabitable after fire
SHELDON, Iowa (KCAU) — Sheldon fire officials have determined a home is uninhabitable after a fire broke out Thursday evening. Just before 5 p.m. on Thursday, Shelden Fire was paged out to a home on 4th Street for a reported basement fire. Upon arrival, smoke was seen coming out...
Yankton church moving to the mall
A Yankton church is soon to have an unorthodox new location: a mall.
News Channel Nebraska
Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash involving deer
RANDOLPH, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska crash involving a motorcyclist and a deer sent one person to the hospital Thursday morning. According to Nebraska State Patrol spokesperson Cody Thomas, the accident occurred on Highway 81 in Pierce County south of Randolph. Thomas said the driver was transported to a Sioux...
KCAU 9 News
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.https://siouxlandproud.com/
Comments / 0