South Sioux City, NE

South Sioux City officer on administrative leave after exchanging gunfire with suspect

By Wesley Thoene
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

kscj.com

NEW DETAILS ON SOUTH SIOUX SHOOTING

THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL HAS CONFIRMED THURSDAY NIGHT'S INCIDENT AT THE AUTUMN PARK APARTMENTS IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY WAS AN OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING THAT INVOLVED A CITY POLICE OFFICER. SOUTH SIOUX POLICE CHIEF ED MAHON SAYS THE INCIDENT STARTED WHEN PARAMEDICS RESPONDED TO A CALL OF A POSSIBLE OVERDOSE AT...
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE
kscj.com

NEBRASKA STATE PATROL INVESTIGATING SOUTH SIOUX APARTMENT INCIDENT

THERE ARE FEW DETAILS AVAILABLE REGARDING A SHOTS FIRED CALL AT A SOUTH SIOUX CITY APARTMENT COMPLEX THURSDAY NIGHT. POLICE AND DAKOTA COUNTY DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO THE AUTUMN PARK APARTMENTS AT 320 EAST 12TH STREET AFTER 7:30 P.M. ONE PERSON WAS REPORTEDLY TAKEN TO MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, BUT AUTHORITIES HAD...
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE
Community Policy