South Sioux City officer on administrative leave after exchanging gunfire with suspect

SIOUX CITY -- A woman who sold more than 20 pounds of methamphetamine in the Sioux City area has been sentenced to more than five years in federal prison. Abby Bringman, 34, of Sioux City, pleaded guilty in February in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. She was sentenced July 15 to 64 months in prison.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 8 HOURS AGO