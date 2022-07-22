Why Magnite Shares Are Falling After Snap's Earnings Report

Bitcoin BTC/USD was sliding about 3% lower on Monday after rejecting the 200-day simple moving average on the weekly time frame for the sixth straight week in a row. The apex crypto was also trading in an inside bar pattern on the weekly chart, in tandem with the S&P 500, which was settling into the same formation but on the daily chart. A big week ahead of earning likely has the market in a state of indecision because the reactions to a few big tech companies printing results this week is likely to affect the future direction across multiple sectors.

STOCKS ・ 4 HOURS AGO