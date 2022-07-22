ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Magnite Shares Are Falling After Snap's Earnings Report

By Henry Khederian
 3 days ago
Magnite Inc MGNI shares are trading lower by 6.31% to $8.25 Friday morning. Shares of digital advertising companies at large are trading lower...

