ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Viburnum, MO

Chill This Hot Weekend at the Viburnum Golf & Country Club Swimming Pool

mymoinfo.com
 3 days ago

(Viburnum) This weekend is going to be a scorcher. A great place to go...

www.mymoinfo.com

Comments / 0

Related
mymoinfo.com

Festus Post 253 And Ste. Genevieve Post 150 To Play For Zone 4 Championship Saturday Night

(Ballwin, MO) A couple of our local summer teams will play for the American Legion AAA Zone 4 Championship Saturday evening. Festus Post 253 and Ste. Genevieve Post 150 will battle it out at the Ballwin Athletic Association at 5:45. Festus is 3-0 in Zone play and clinched their spot in the championship Thursday night. Ste. Gen fought their way through the losers’ bracket Friday night with a 15-9 win over Eureka followed by an 11-9 comeback victory over Jackson. Ste. Gen scored six runs in the top of the 7th against Jackson, including a 3-run, two-out inside-the-park home run by Zach Boyer. Festus wins the tournament with one win while Ste. Gen needs to win twice on Saturday in order to advance to the State tournament in Sedalia next week.
FESTUS, MO
mymoinfo.com

North County Senior Andrew Civey Announces Commitment To SEMO For Football

(Bonne Terre) North County incoming senior Andrew Civey announced his plans to continue his football career at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau. A 6’4 tight end and linebacker for the Raiders, Civey attended a recent camp at SEMO and was offered a scholarship to the Division 1 FCS school shortly after.
BONNE TERRE, MO
KMOV

Man drowns in Franklin County pond

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A man drowned in a pond in Franklin County Saturday night. Police tell News 4 that Tyler McDermott, 28, was found floating face down in front of a wood dock in a pond in the 100 block of Apollo Drive in southern Franklin County just after 8:30 p.m.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Country Club, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Viburnum, MO
St. Joseph Post

Missouri man dies after kayak capsized on river

FRANKLIN COUNTY—A Missouri man died in an accident just before 11a.m. Friday in Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 65-year-old Lawrence J. Krumrey of Chesterfield, was in a kayak on the Meramec River downstream of river round access. The vessel capsized. Krumrey went under water and never...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Approved COVID vaccine age group extends to more youth

(Jefferson County) The COVID vaccine is now approved for all children ages 6 months and older, but some parents may have questions about whether they should have their young child vaccinated. Dr. Joshua boldt is a pediatrician with Kids Biz Pediatrics and is the chairman of the pharmacy and therapeutics...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

Bear shot and killed in Washington County, Missouri

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. – A male bear was shot in Washington County, Missouri on Thursday according to the Missouri Department of Conservation. No one has yet been charged in connection with this incident. The carcass has been seized as evidence. Conservation agents are investigating. FOX 2 will continue to...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Patricia Jean Oesterlei – No Formal Service

Patricia Jean Oesterlei of Farmington died Friday at the age of 88. At her request, no formal services will be held. Private interment will take place at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Arrangements are through Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington.
FARMINGTON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Development#Pro Shop#Vedac
mymoinfo.com

Edgar Turnbaugh Junior – Service 7/27/22 11:30 a.m.

Edgar E. Ed Turnbaugh Junior of Fredericktown died Saturday at the age of 75. His funeral service will be Wednesday morning at 11:30 at Follis & Sons Funeral Home in Fredericktown with burial in Marcus Memorial Park in Fredericktown. Visitation is Wednesday at 9:30 at Follis & Sons Funeral Home.
FREDERICKTOWN, MO
mymoinfo.com

Scott Seek for Jefferson County Council in District 5

(Hillsboro) There has been a vacancy within the Jefferson County Council in District 5 since Tracey Perry had to resign after moving out of the district boundaries. Three Republicans are on the August primary ballot to fill the open seat. One of those is Scott Seek of Festus. He says he’s learned a lot about different aspects of local government since becoming a member of the Jefferson County Tourism Board as part of the Jefferson County Growth Association.
HILLSBORO, MO
mymoinfo.com

Ruby Spain – Service 11:00 7/26/22

Ruby Spain of Fredericktown died Thursday at the age of 91. The funeral will be 11:00 Tuesday at Follis and Sons Funeral Home in Fredericktown with burial in Central Cemetery. Visitation for Ruby Spain will be 5:00 Monday at the funeral home.
FREDERICKTOWN, MO
FOX 2

Human remains of missing Creve Coeur man found in rural Missouri

MADISON COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities say human remains found Thursday in rural Missouri are those of a Creve Coeur man who went missing in February. Investigators with the Missouri State Highway Patrol discovered the remains of Timothy Dees around 8 a.m. Thursday in Madison County, Missouri, about 90 miles south of the St. Louis region.
CREVE COEUR, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
KFVS12

Human remains found in Madison County, Mo.

Delays in shipping may be the reason your furniture delivery isn't on time. Human remains have been identified as the missing man out of Creve Coeur, Mo. Missouri response to drought threat, impact on farmers. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Gov. Parson signed an executive order to help speed up...
MADISON COUNTY, MO
Washington Missourian

Missouri reports death of Pacific prison inmate

An autopsy will be performed following the death of a 33-year-old inmate at the Missouri Eastern Correctional Center in Pacific, according to a press release from the Missouri Department of Corrections. Shelby Smith was pronounced dead Monday, July 18. He was serving a four-year sentence for one count of first-degree...
PACIFIC, MO
KFVS12

Fredericktown Police seek man in case of stolen truck

FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. (KFVS) - The Fredericktown Police Department is looking for a man in the case of a stolen truck. The department says if you spot this individual and truck, call them at 573-783-3660 and ask to speak to Officer Smith. The license plate of the vehicle reads 46H5GJ.
FREDERICKTOWN, MO
mymoinfo.com

Notable increase in DWI arrests throughout the region this summer

(Jefferson County) When the weather is warm and more people are out and about is typically the time when Driving While Intoxicated arrests become more Prevalent. Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis says one of his officers recently received honors for traffic safety and DWI enforcement. Pevely Police Chief Mark Glenn...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
Sullivan Independent News

Cuba Man Charged In Seizure Of Fentanyl, Oxycodone

A Cuba man has been charged after the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group seized 361 capsules of fentanyl and oxycodone pills. Gary Lederle, 44, has been charged with delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance. A female was on...
CUBA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy