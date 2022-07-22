ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avon, IN

Silver Alert canceled for Avon man

By Joe Hopkins
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZZkne_0gp5tdq400

UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. He was found safe, police said.

AVON, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared for a 31-year-old man missing from Avon.

Indiana State Police said Rod Michael Hopkins was last seen Thursday at about 1 a.m. wearing a red t-shirt, black shorts and black and red Air Jordan shoes.

Hopkins is described as 5’10” tall and 297 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Police said he is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Hopkins should call the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department at 317-839-8700 or 911.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

Silver Alert canceled after Anderson teen found safe

ANDERSON, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared for a 16-year-old missing from Anderson. Indiana State Police said the teen was last seen at about 10:30 a.m. Friday wearing a white T-shirt and red shorts. He is described as 5’10” and 160 lbs with black hair and brown...
ANDERSON, IN
WANE-TV

ISP: 1 dead in crash on I-65

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Indiana State Police troopers are investigating the cause of a fatal crash early Sunday morning on I-65. State troopers responded to reports around 12:11 a.m. about a one-car crash in the southbound lanes of the highway near the 105.5 mile-marker. Callers said the driver was possibly trapped inside and unconscious.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Person struck, killed on W. Washington; road closed

UPDATE: The coroner on Monday identified the person killed as 60-year-old Kevin D. Himsel. ORIGINAL STORY: INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle on W. Washington Street early Monday morning. According to IMPD, a person was found lying in the road around 8000 W. Washington Street around 5:40 a.m. The […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Avon, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Avon, IN
Avon, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Sports
WISH-TV

1 dead, single-vehicle crash on Interstate 65

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has died Sunday morning from a single-vehicle crash on I-65 causing partial closure of the interstate early Sunday morning, according to Indiana State Police. According to ISP, at 12:11 a.m. Indiana State Police Dispatchers received 911 calls about a single-vehicle crash at the 105.5...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Silver Alert issued for missing Terre Haute man

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – A Silver Alert is in effect for a missing man in Vigo County. Stanley Crague, 67, was last seen around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in Terre Haute. He’s about 5’7” and 210 pounds with a brown buzzcut and blue eyes. He may be in extreme danger and in need of medical assistance.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver Alert#Indiana State Police#Michael Hopkins#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX59

Missing Greenfield teen found, returned home

UPDATE: Police said the missing girl has been safely located and returned home. —————————————— GREENFIELD, Ind. — Police are searching for an endangered 16-year-old runaway from Greenfield who was last seen early Thursday morning. According to police, Jenna Kindle is a white female with brown hair and green eyes. She is 5’5″ tall and weighs […]
GREENFIELD, IN
FOX59

At least 6 injured in overnight shootings across the city

INDIANAPOLIS – IMPD is investigating several shootings across the city that left at least six people injured overnight. Police were first called to the intersection North Arlington Avenue and East 11th Street just after 11:00 p.m. Saturday. This is near 10th Street on Indy’s east side. Police found...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Meddling mischievous miscreants march along after Monon mayhem

The six individuals pictured above are wanted for Criminal Mischief after causing damage to a street sign in the area of 145 Elm St., Carmel, at approximately 9:31 p.m. on Thursday, July 14. If you have any information on these people, please call Officer A. Parshall at the Carmel Police Department at (317) 571-2500 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-2477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 2022-00044250.
CARMEL, IN
FOX59

Crews rescue man, juvenile from Anderson lake

ANDERSON, Ind. – Crews rescued a man and a juvenile from a lake in Anderson. Just before 7 o’clock Tuesday evening, crews were called out to Rangeline Nature Preserve in Anderson for a water rescue. “The water is high; the current is fast.  It can sweep you under quickly,” said Dave Cravens, Anderson Fire Chief. […]
ANDERSON, IN
FOX59

Westfield police: Indy man arrested after chase in stolen vehicle

WESTFIELD, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was arrested on vehicle theft charges early Friday morning after a chase with Westfield police, the Westfield Police Department announced. WPD said at about 2:30 a.m., officers received a hit on a vehicle reported stolen out of Indianapolis. The driver of the stolen...
WESTFIELD, IN
readthereporter.com

Fishers thanks six police officers for 20 years of service

The Fishers City Council on Monday evening recognized six Fishers police officers for 20 years of service. Those officers include Major Mike Pedersen, Sergeant Eric Patton, Sergeant Wayne Druelinger, Officer Robert Gaines, Officer Cory Robinson, and Officer Robert Thompson. Also pictured are Police Chief Ed Gebhart, Assistant Chief Luke Gannon, Assistant Chief Mike Taylor, and Major Mike Janes. Congratulations to all and thank you for your dedication to serve and protect everyone in Fishers.
FISHERS, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Interstate 65 Accidents Results in Fatality

The deceased pedestrian has been identified as Martin Budimir (38 years old) of Indianapolis. Budimir was pronounced deceased on the scene, after being struck by a semi tractor-trailer. The semi tractor-trailer was driven by Althea Gaines of Indianapolis .Gaines remained on scene during the investigation and cooperated with investigators. At this time, alcohol and/or drugs are not believed to be a contributing factor.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

34K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy