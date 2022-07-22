Rose Creek Plaza Breaks Ground In NW OKC

The city of Yukon is moving forward with the demolition of the old Silver Cinemas movie theater. During the city council meeting Tuesday night, the council voted 4-0 to accept a fee-in-lieu of detention in the amount of $1,000 for the demolition of the structure at 1150 Garth Brooks Boulevard. In its place, there will be a new parking lot with landscaping. Council member Aric Gilliland was absent from the meeting.

YUKON, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO