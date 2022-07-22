Connecticut farmers dealing with drought conditions

Drought conditions Photo credit Getty Images

Hartford, Conn.(WTIC Radio)-Sporadic drought conditions statewide are presenting farmers with alternative methods for keeping their crops properly hydrated, Connecticut Farm Bureau President Paul Larson said.

Larson said some areas in the state are suffering more than others. He added in some areas recent rainfall helped their cause.

According to Larson, nurseries and greenhouses, the largest sector of Connecticut agriculture, use irrigation methods in preparation for drought-like conditions. But he said that takes additional labor and the process relies on diesel fuel, which has skyrocketed.

Peaches are in their final stages of development. Adding moisture, Larson said, is necessary for proper development.

Larson said the other concern for farmers dealing with heat, is taking proper care of employees, keeping them cool, providing them breaks and necessary fluids.

Larson appeared on Brian and company.