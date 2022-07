OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash.– A Yakima man was arrested on DUI charges after crashing his car.

On Thursday night, the 39-year-old man lost control of his car and over-corrected to the right. His car hit a ditch rolling over onto its side.

After he was taken to the hospital, the man was arrested, and his license was suspended.

