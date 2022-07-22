ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tips to stay cool while still keeping the energy bill low

By Justin Udo
 3 days ago

Everyone is doing all they can to stay cool during this heat wave . Temperatures are expected to rise into the upper 90s this weekend, and even 100 degrees in some areas, according to the National Weather Service .

Blasting the air conditioning or plugging in extra fans may provide immediate relief, but you’ll be feeling the pinch come next month’s energy bill.

Fortunately, PECO spokesperson Madison Davis said there are several ways customers can keep cool without zapping their wallets.

First, be mindful of electronics that are not in use.

“Unplugging devices you’re not using can really save some energy,” she said.

Or, maintain the air conditioner at a consistent temperature.

“Keeping your thermostat at a constant, comfortable level, and if you’re comfortable raising it a notch or two, that can really help, especially during days of extreme heat,” she said.

Davis also suggests keeping blinds and curtains closed to help keep the heat out.

PECO said just 1 mph of air circulating by a fan can make you feel 3 to 4 degrees cooler, but turn it off when you leave the room. And, only use ovens when necessary , as it uses a lot of energy and makes a house hotter.

Although electronic devices are in overdrive during the dog days of summer, PECO said it’s been a smooth ride so far, and it has not reported any major heat-related outages.

PECO completed nearly 300 tests to make sure customers stay powered this summer.

“Our system has been performing well,” said Davis. “All year round, we’re inspecting equipment, completing infrastructure enhancements, maintenance, investing in new equipment, performing vegetation management work.”

For more heat wave health and emergency resources, click here .

