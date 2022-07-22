A day at the beach is a ....

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Wendy Fullerton, Naples Daily News
 3 days ago
A day at the beach may be just what you need but be sure to know before you go.

Earlier this week, our environmental reporter Amy Williams offered up some bad news that there were unsafe levels of poop at the region's beaches. It’s not a glamorous topic but a reality for beachgoers and for our environment, as temperatures rise and rains fall leading to lots of runoff into the Gulf of Mexico.

In all, 11 Southwest Florida beaches had received poor marks after tests showed high fecal bacteria counts. At the popular Bonita Beach, the Florida Department of Health even advised people to stay out of the water completely until it cleared. Swallowing or swimming in such waters can make people sick with diarrhea, nausea, rashes or eye irritation, according to health officials.

Later in the week, Amy checked again, and the water at Bonita Beach was now within the safety threshold for fecal bacteria and the health department lifted the warning.

As part of its Healthy Beaches initiative, the state Department of Health tracks the bacteria levels regularly and marks the water quality as good, moderate or poor on its website.

Also out there is the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s site that monitors red tide and algae blooms.

To make it easier for you, our data team has combined them into one easy-to-access map of current beach conditions.

Thankfully, we aren’t seeing red tide the likes of 2018, which was so bad at times that some people didn’t even want to go outside.

It may be a little too steamy right now but outdoor dining seems to be nearly as popular as going to the beach.

The popular restaurant reservation app OpenTable recently released its list of America’s "100 Best Restaurants for Outdoor Dining." Not surprising, we have a few here(and a few more that didn’t make the list.

For 2022, reporter Diana Biederman shared that two Third Street South restaurants in Olde Naples earned a coveted slot: D'Amico's Continental and Mediterrano.

And since we are in the business of providing you with useful information that can help you navigate your lives, we can help when you choose a restaurant, too. As part of the brand JLB, aka Jean Le Boeuf, we have been providing reviews for more than 40 years in Southwest Florida. And as part of that, our features reporter turned digital producer Andrew Atkins shared the details of his visit just last year to Mediterrano.

The environment and food and dining are two key topics for us and our team is committed to providing you with the very best coverage in the area.

You can stay up to date by downloading our app so the information is right at your fingertips, anytime you need it.

Thanks for subscribing. You can contact me at wfullert@gannett.com.

Best wishes,

Wendy Fullerton Powell

Southwest Florida Region editor/ The News-Press/Naples Daily News

Comments / 0

 

