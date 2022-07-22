Four Streator men charged in double warrant drug and weapons bust

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A North Aurora senior citizen is accused of money laundering and drug trafficking but it's not true.To clear her name, she needed to deposit hundreds of thousands of dollars into a new account opened for her.You know where this is going.Morning Insider Lauren Victory takes us through the elaborate and expensive scam.Henriette Schmuhl puts on a brave face for her grandkids, cooing, laughing, and playing with them. On the inside, she's a ball of emotions."I was so afraid. I was so afraid. And lying," said Schmuhl who described herself as a good Christian woman.For almost two months,...

NORTH AURORA, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO