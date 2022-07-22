ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Streator, IL

Four Streator men charged in double warrant drug and weapons bust

 3 days ago

STREATOR – Four men are charged with controlled substance and firearm possessions after search warrants were made in Streator. According to the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team, on Wednesday, two search warrants were conducted, one in the 600...

fordcountychronicle.com

Cops raid Gibson City home, seize drugs, arrest 5 residents

GIBSON CITY — Police raided a Gibson City home on Friday, seizing drugs, ammunition and cash and arresting five residents. All five arrestees remained Saturday at the Ford County Jail in Paxton, where they were awaiting the setting of bond. The Gibson City Police Department and Livingston County Proactive...
GIBSON CITY, IL
Streator, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Streator, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

North Aurora woman scammed out of $230K accused of crimes she didn't commit

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A North Aurora senior citizen is accused of money laundering and drug trafficking but it's not true.To clear her name, she needed to deposit hundreds of thousands of dollars into a new account opened for her.You know where this is going.Morning Insider Lauren Victory takes us through the elaborate and expensive scam.Henriette Schmuhl puts on a brave face for her grandkids, cooing, laughing, and playing with them. On the inside, she's a ball of emotions."I was so afraid. I was so afraid. And lying," said Schmuhl who described herself as a good Christian woman.For almost two months,...
NORTH AURORA, IL
1470 WMBD

ISP: East Peoria man charged after deadly motorcycle crash

EAST PEORIA, Ill. — Illinois State Police have confirmed details in the wake of a fatal crash involving a motorcycle late Friday. A motorcycle crashed shortly after 10 p.m. Friday, killing one female passenger and leaving the 56-year-old man at the handle-bars injured, but likely to survive. If you...
EAST PEORIA, IL
walls102.com

One person at large in Dekalb drug bust

DEKALB – Two people are in custody, and one person is at large after police conducted a search warrant and discovered illegal firearms and various drugs in Dekalb. According to the Dekalb Police Department, on July 14th, authorities executed a search warrant in the 800 block of Kimberly Drive in Dekalb. During the search warrant, police say they discovered over 10 pounds of purported cannabis, 84 pills of alleged ecstasy, four illegal firearms, $130,000, and 2.5 pints of purported promethazine. 33-year-old Sammi I. Oliver the third of Dekalb and 28-year-old Raynard I. Adams of Chicago was taken into custody. According to authorities, 39-year-old Shannon Atkins is at large. A $500,000 search warrant has been issued.
DEKALB, IL
northernpublicradio.org

DeKalb police say a drug-related bust was one of their biggest ever

DeKalb police announced Thursday they’ve made one of the biggest drug-related seizures in their department’s history. The DeKalb County Special Operations team joined DeKalb police in a search of an apartment on Kimberly Drive July 14th. Police seized $130,000 in cash, four illegal guns, and drugs. According to...
1470 WMBD

UPDATED: Investigation underway after homeowner found dead in Peoria County lake

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. — The Peoria County Coroner’s office has released new details in the wake of a drowning reported over the weekend outside Chillicothe. In a post on Facebook, Coroner Jamie Harwood says 75-year-old Cleve A. Klopfenstein, of Willow Ridge Circle, Peoria was swimming in Sante Fe Lake just before Peoria County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the area at 11:36 a.m. Saturday.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

6 arrests made in latest directed patrol in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A total of 26 law enforcement officers participated in Peoria’s latest directed patrol Thursday. According to a Peoria Police press release, during the patrol police conducted 16 vehicle stops, issued 24 tickets, made six arrests, impounded four vehicles, and recovered three handguns in addition to crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia.
PEORIA, IL
starvedrock.media

Alleged Mendota Burglar Arrested For Second Time In A Week

Here's another reminder to always lock up your vehicle. Fifty-nine-year-old Robert Bugiyne of Mendota was arrested this morning for burglary from a vehicle and criminal trespass to a vehicle. Officers in Mendota say they got him minutes after he reportedly broke into someone's vehicle near 11th Street and 6th Avenue. He was taken to the La Salle County Jail.
MENDOTA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

One dead after motorcycle crash in Tazewell County

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Tazewell County at approximately 10:11 p.m. Friday. According to an Illinois State Police press release, a 2012 black Harley-Davidson Motorcycle crashed near Illinois Route 24 at Illinois Route 116. The Preliminary investigation shows that 56-year-old...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

Ottawa Man Accused Of Threatening A Judge

Being a judge brings a lot of responsibility and unfortunately also a lot of danger. An investigation into threats being made towards a judge has led to the arrest of 31-year-old Ryan Rhodes of Ottawa. He was in an Ottawa courtroom Friday charged with a felony of threatening a public official. Rhodes allegedly made the threats to the unidentified judge in April.
OTTAWA, IL
informnny.com

Yorkville police arrest man with ‘ghost guns’

YORKVILLE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Yorkville Police Department has reported that a Utica man has been charged for allegedly being caught with two loaded ‘ghost guns’ following a foot pursuit that took place in the Village of Yorkville. According to police, around 10:18 pm on Thursday, officers...
UTICA, NY
walls102.com

Streator Police Department to participate in Speed Awareness Day

STREATOR – The Streator Police Department is joining law enforcement officers from six states this week in this year’s Speed Awareness Day enforcement campaign. This campaign is an effort to address the drastic increase in speed and hazardous moving violations that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic. Statistical projections for 2021 show traffic deaths grew by 10.5% to 42,915, the highest number of fatalities since 2005 and the highest annual percentage increase in the recorded history of data in the Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS). There will be increased, zero-tolerance enforcement with effective communication to road users on the importance of obeying the speed limit in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin.
STREATOR, IL
1470 WMBD

One of two people wanted in shoot-out arrested

PEORIA, Ill. – A person allegedly involved in a suspected shoot-out Wednesday night has been arrested. Peoria Police say the arrest happened after officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert near Marquette and Western. 25 News reports two people exited vehicles, shot at each other, then got back in and fled.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

One person injured in early morning shooting

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Another person has been injured by gunfire in Peoria. Peoria Police officers responded to back-to-back Shot Spotter alerts around 12:15 a.m. Friday. One on W. Krause Ave. and the other on W. Seibold St. On W. Seibold St., a large crowd was outside a residence,...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Overnight shooting in Peoria leaves one injured

PEORIA, Ill. — Another person was shot early Friday morning in Peoria. Public Information Officer Semone Roth said officers responded to three Shot Spotter alerts around 12:15 a.m. One of those alerts came from W. Krause Avenue and two others from W. Siebold Street. A large crowd gathered in...
PEORIA, IL

