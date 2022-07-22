ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Brock Bowers, Jalen Carter among the 9 Bulldogs named to Preseason All-SEC teams

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W3qY3_0gp5qmtE00
Brock Bowers National Championship Touchdown Georgia during the College Football Playoff National Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., on Monday Jan. 10, 2022. (Photo by Mackenzie Miles) (Mackenzie Miles)

The votes have been counted and the result are in for the 2022 Preseason All-SEC teams. And the Georgia Bulldogs are once again well-represented on both the first and second teams.

Tight end Brock Bowers, offensive tackle Warren McClendon, defensive tackle Jalen Carter, outside linebacker Nolan Smith and cornerback Kelee Ringo were First Team Preseason All-SEC selections for the Bulldogs. Wide receiver Kearis Jackson also made the First Team as a return specialist. Making the Second Team was center Sedrick Van Pran and safety Chris Smith. Running back Kenny McIntosh made the Third team.

Bowers set school records for Georgia last season, emerging as perhaps the best tight end in the country. Carter might be the best defensive lineman in the country, while Ringo is poised for an even bigger season following his game-sealing Pick-6 against Alabama to end the 2022 season.

For as much talent as the Bulldogs have, it was Alabama who had the most first-team representatives, as 10 members of the Crimson Tide made the list compared to Georgia’s six. It certainly helps when quarterback Bryce Young and edge rusher Will Anderson are perhaps the best offensive and defensive players in all of college football. Alabama was also picked to win the SEC along with the SEC West, while Georgia was picked to be the SEC East winner.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Traffic stop leads to massive drug bust in several metro Atlanta counties, 4 arrested

A traffic stop in Forsyth County led to enough fentanyl for more than 400,000 lethal doses being taken off the streets. Forsyth County deputies saw a car on GA 400 at McGinnis Ferry Rd. not staying in its lane on the Fourth of July and pulled the car for a DUI. While searching the car, deputies found 32 kilograms of methamphetamine and two guns, one of which had been stolen.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

Bear sighting in Fulton County, police urge caution

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Alpharetta police want residents to proceed with caution after receiving numerous calls regarding a bear roaming through the city. The bear, officials said was struck by a vehicle and fled into the woods behind the Hotel at Avalon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
Athens, GA
College Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
41K+
Followers
82K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy