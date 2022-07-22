ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Lawns Are Killing the Environment. Here’s The Best Lawn Alternatives To Help Save the Planet

By Frankie Larson
Wide Open Eats
Wide Open Eats
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lawns simultaneously interest and confuse me. The rolling green hills of perfectly trimmed lines of monotonous green is a staple of suburban neighborhoods and a symbol for the modern American landscape. Lawns are our number one crop (three times more than corn at over 40 million acres) and they take a...

www.wideopeneats.com

Comments / 0

Related
House Digest

15 Ground Cover Plants You Should Grow Instead Of Grass In Your Yard

There are a number of reasons replacing traditional turf grass in your yard is a good idea. The variations allow beauty and uniqueness and tend to be environmentally beneficial, often requiring less watering and energy-laden upkeep like pruning and mowing. Well-chosen groundcovers also assist in keeping your yard or neighborhood more ecologically diverse and solve common problems like erosion or drought conditions.
GARDENING
House Digest

15 Flowering Plants That Will Bloom All Summer Long

The best thing about summer is not the warm weather but the beautiful colors that emerge as flowers are in full bloom. Not only do we enjoy the bright and stunning contrasting colors of a well-kept garden, but also the various floral scents we pleasantly wander by, per Chappell's Florist. You're probably worrying that it's too late to plant summer flowers when summer is half over, but there are plenty of plants to choose from that quickly bloom for you to enjoy now and until the season ends, according to American Meadows.
GARDENING
SPY

These Hard-to-Kill Plants Can Survive Even the Worst Gardeners

Click here to read the full article. We all know there are plenty of benefits to adding plants to your indoor space. Plants can help reduce stress, sharpen attention skills and boost productivity and mood. Plants can be therapeutic and help people recover from illnesses faster. Plus, there’s that whole improved air quality aspect that is pretty important. Still, many of us refrain from adding plants to our space because of guilt: plant killer guilt. We too have struggled with how to take care of plants. We’ve moved them in and out of the light, overwatered, underwatered, pruned and left the...
GARDENING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Family Handyman

16 Common Gardening Terms You Should Know

Learn how to decode the language on plant labels and see how these common gardening terms can help you be a more successful gardener. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
GARDENING
CBS DFW

Gardening 101: Planting tomatoes in early July

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - To garden is to try something new. The learning curve to a successful garden is a steep one (at least for me): some things work, some don't. I have long heard the rumor that you can plant tomatoes in early July and harvest a fall crop. But it just didn't make sense to me.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawns#Water Resources#Invasive Plants#Water Management#American#French
Freethink

Archaeologists identify contents of ancient Mayan drug containers

Ancient Mayans have been a continuing source of inspiration for their monuments, knowledge, and mysterious demise. Now a new study discovers some of the drugs they used. For the first time, scientists found remnants of a non-tobacco plant in Mayan drug containers. They believe their analysis methods can allow them exciting new ways of investigating the different types of psychoactive and non-psychoactive plants used by the Maya and other pre-Colombian societies.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
House Digest

Is Wood Ash Good For Garden Soil?

The ash that remains after burning wood has almost mystical properties — truly, like a phoenix. When conditions are right, wood ash can be added to soil, and from the pile of gray powder where embers once glowed, new life springs forth in the form of healthy blooms and bountiful, edible harvests. But will any wood ash suffice or, if not, where can this magical dust be found? According to Dian Farmer, it's important to choose ash only from natural wood burnings that haven't mingled with industrial chemicals either while growing as a tree or during its life in commercial applications.
GARDENING
ohmymag.co.uk

Beginning of the universe: Scientists discover a way to look back in time

Scientists have discovered a method that will enable them to look through the fog of the early universe and see the light of the first stars and galaxies. According to The Independent, 'looking deep into the universe allows scientists to, effectively, travel back in time: looking at the most distant parts of the cosmos means seeing light that came from its very beginnings, allowing us to see the universe as it begins.'
ASTRONOMY
psychologytoday.com

How Far Did Hunter-Gatherers Travel and Why Does It Matter?

Archeologists are finding that before humans abandoned foraging and settled on farms, they led complex lives. Communities in the Paleolithic era contained as many as 100-150 people, and some traveled fairly extensively from their home areas. Human travel during the Paleolithic era ensured there would be a uniformity of tools...
AGRICULTURE
Tree Hugger

The Best Way to Cool Our Cities Is to Plant More Trees

What's more powerful—an air conditioner or a tree? Former London Councilor Jon Burke recently took to Twitter to share an interesting statistic: A young tree has the cooling effect of five room-sized air conditioners working for 20 hours a day. There are many different conflicting versions of this stat. The U.S. Forest Service, for example, states: "Did you know the net cooling effect of a young healthy tree is equivalent to ten room-size air conditioners operating 20 hours a day? In addition, Healthy, mature trees add an average of 10 percent to a property’s value. Check out Forest Service’s Sustaining America’s Urban Trees and Forests report for more details." Interestingly, that is the same link Burke quotes, but with twice the number of air conditioners. I have searched the document and cannot find any reference to air conditioners, but have many questions, including why 20 hours a day and not all day? And where did this really come from?
ENVIRONMENT
Wide Open Eats

Why Kale and Collard Greens Should Never Be Planted Together

Gardening is in my blood. I grew up helping in my maternal Grandmother's (aka Gam) veggie patch. As I child, I thought everyone grew their own food. We rarely bought vegetables from the grocery store. I grew up composting veggie scraps. And every year, I helped her plan, buy seeds and prep our garden in the spring, and plant after the last frost. We literally enjoyed the fruits (and veggies) of our labor with seasonal harvests. My paternal grandfather had a massive watermelon farm. Yet, gardening was my least favorite chore as a kid. Then, the garden bug bit me and I've been gardening ever since. Curly kale and collard greens are high on the list of easy to grow, nutritious greens.
GARDENING
Wide Open Eats

Wide Open Eats

Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Wide Open Eats celebrates honest home cooks that make the most of what they have, covering food of every kind and regional style. Our virtual kitchen ranges from the farmhouse sink to the backwoods campfire. Featuring all things food and drink, from original recipes to thoughtful food and product reviews, we're here for the home cooks because we are them, too.

 https://www.wideopeneats.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy