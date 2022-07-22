ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

New strategy for iron fortification in rice

By Chinese Academy of Sciences
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIron (Fe) deficiency has become one of the factors limiting plant quality and productivity around the world. IMA (IRONMAN), a family of small peptides, has been recently reported to play a positive role in the Fe deficiency response in Arabidopsis and rice (Oryza sativa). Two OsIMA genes were identified in rice....

scitechdaily.com

Scientists Have Created Genetically Modified Drought-Resistant Plants

Researchers from Heidelberg University uncover a crucial protein in a mechanism that regulates the life of proteins. Proteins serve a variety of purposes in plants in addition to being the fundamental building blocks of life. More than 20 billion protein molecules make up a typical plant cell, helping to stabilize its structure and sustain cellular metabolism.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Happier fish through mass spectrometry

Skoltech researchers and their Russian and Norwegian colleagues have investigated the effect of ozonation on the organic compounds dissolved in recirculating water at a fish farm. Published in the Science of the Total Environment, the study highlights the effectiveness and limitations of ozone treatment and invites further research into developing water-dependent purification methods, suggesting a more scientifically grounded approach to that aspect of fish farming.
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Bioinspired protein creates stretchable 2D layered materials

Nature creates layered materials like bone and mother-of-pearl that become less sensitive to defects as they grow. Now researchers have created, using biomimetic proteins patterned on squid ring teeth, composite layered 2D materials that are resistant to breaking and extremely stretchable. "Researchers rarely reported this interface property for the bone...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Tree fern genome provides insights into its evolution

Land plants evolved 470 million years ago from algae and have since reshaped our world. Throughout their evolution, ferns have undergone a series of changes that have helped them survive on land. For the first time, researchers have characterized the genome arrangement of tree ferns, which sheds new insight into how ferns evolved.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Particle phase chemistry enables soot to better seed clouds

Highly oxygenated organic molecules are a key component of atmospheric secondary organic aerosol. However, the origin and formation mechanism of highly oxygenated organic molecules with high unsaturation (HU-HOMs), remain unknown. But now an international team of researchers has found that photooxidation of large polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) on soot by singlet oxygen and superoxide anion radicals can be an important source of the unexplained HU-HOMs widely observed in the atmosphere. The team was led by Yafang Cheng from the Max Planck Institute for Chemistry and Chuncheng Chen from the Institute of Chemistry, Chinese Academy of Sciences. Their results are based on molecular-level investigations of the photochemical aging of soot by O2. The PAH-derived HU-HOMs exhibit lactone and anhydride functional groups and can substantially increase the hydrophilicity of soot.
CHEMISTRY
scitechdaily.com

Secrets of Longevity Revealed: Scientists Find Species That Essentially Do Not Age

The largest study of its kind reveals that wild turtles age slowly, live long lives, and uncovers several species that practically do not age. Jonathan the Seychelles giant tortoise, who is 190 years old, made headlines recently for being the “oldest living land animal in the world.” Although there is anecdotal evidence that certain species of turtles and other ectotherms, or “cold-blooded” creatures, live a long life, this evidence is spotty and mostly focuses on animals kept in zoos or a small number of individuals surviving in the wild. The largest study on aging and lifespan to date, conducted by an international team of 114 scientists and directed by Penn State and Northeastern Illinois University, has recently been published. It contains data gathered in the wild from 107 populations of 77 different species of reptiles and amphibians.
WILDLIFE
The Independent

Scientists are growing billions of stem cells on the ISS to help humans travel to other planets

Scientists have put stem cells on the International Space Station to explore whether they will grow better in zero gravity.These cells would potentially be able to generate nearly any other kind of cell, possibly unlocking the potential to make treatments for diseases while off-planet.The experiment is the latest research project that involves shooting stem cells into space. Some, like this one, aim to overcome the terrestrial difficulty of mass producing the cells. Others explore how space travel impacts the cells in the body. And some help better understand diseases such as cancer.“By pushing the boundaries like this, it’s knowledge and...
TRAVEL
Newsweek

Cancer Cells Thrive in Body's Sweet Spots: Study

Cancer researchers have discovered how mutated cells can sense the Goldilocks sweet spots in a human body. Led by the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, an international group of researchers has shed new light on how cancer thrives. Previous studies have shown how cancer cells can sense the stiffness of...
CANCER
Country
China
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Successfully Reconstruct Ancient Genome Using a 600-Year-Old Mummy

Researchers used fragments taken from an Italian mummy to recreate the genome of a centuries-old strain of E. coli. Using fragments taken from a 16th-century mummy’s gallstone, a multinational team headed by scientists from McMaster University and the University of Paris Cité has identified and reconstructed the first ancient E. coli genome.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Unexpected behavior seen in efficient catalysts for clean energy

Researchers from the Weizmann Institute of Science and the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Brookhaven National Laboratory have investigated the molecular-level dynamics at play when methanol converts to hydrogen via the help of a copper catalyst, with the whole system under ambient pressure and temperature. This study, which yielded some surprising information about the behavior of the methanol on different copper surfaces, will help researchers find the best-performing copper catalyst for this process and, more broadly, further their understanding of copper catalysts as a group.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Interesting Engineering

After 100 years of trying, scientists have found a way to create the pufferfish neurotoxin

Tetrodotoxin (TTX) is the most poisonous natural neurotoxin known to humanity. It is produced in the body of marine animals like pufferfish, snails, octopuses, newts, frogs, and worms. To study and harness the power of this mysterious biochemical, scientists in different parts of the world have been trying to synthesize TTX in lab settings for over a hundred years. It looks like a New York University (NYU) team has figured it out.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Human eggs remain healthy for decades by putting 'batteries on standby mode'

Immature human egg cells skip a fundamental metabolic reaction thought to be essential for generating energy, according to the findings of a study by researchers at the Center for Genomic Regulation (CRG) published today in the journal Nature. By altering their metabolic activity, the cells avoid creating reactive oxygen species,...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Scientists capture first-ever view of a hidden quantum phase in a 2D crystal

The development of high-speed strobe-flash photography in the 1960s by the late MIT professor Harold "Doc" Edgerton allowed us to visualize events too fast for the eye—a bullet piercing an apple, or a droplet hitting a pool of milk. Now, by using a suite of advanced spectroscopic tools, scientists...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Milking molecules from microbes

A sustainable chemical separation method that uses membranes, microalgae and artificial intelligence has been developed by a team drawn from different KAUST groups whose members have diverse specialties in bioengineering, membranes and water reuse and recycling. Such membrane-based continuous separation and concentration processes will help realize the full potential of...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

China swelters under record heat

Cities across China were on red alert for heatwaves on Monday, as tens of millions of people were warned to stay indoors and record temperatures strained energy supply. Swathes of the planet have been hit by extreme and deadly heatwaves in recent months, from Western Europe in July to India in March to April.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

The bigger the temperature change, the larger the extinction event, reveals researcher

A professor emeritus at Tohoku University has unearthed evidence pointing to a strong relationship between the magnitude of mass extinctions and global temperature changes in geologic times. The research was published in the journal Biogeosciences on July, 22, 2022. Abrupt climate change, accompanied by environmental destruction from large volcanic eruptions...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Substrate size-dependent conformational changes of bacterial pectin-binding protein crucial for chemotaxis and assimilation

Gram-negative Sphingomonas sp. strain A1 exhibits positive chemotaxis toward acidic polysaccharide pectin. SPH1118 has been identified as a pectin-binding protein involved in both pectin chemotaxis and assimilation. Here we show tertiary structures of SPH1118 with six different conformations as determined by X-ray crystallography. SPH1118 consisted of two domains with a large cleft between the domains and substrates bound to positively charged and aromatic residues in the cleft through hydrogen bond and stacking interactions. Substrate-free SPH1118 adopted three different conformations in the open form. On the other hand, the two domains were closed in substrate-bound form and the domain closure ratio was changed in response to the substrate size, suggesting that the conformational change upon binding to the substrate triggered the expression of pectin chemotaxis and assimilation. This study first clarified that the solute-binding protein with dual functions recognized the substrate through flexible conformational changes in response to the substrate size.
SCIENCE
Medical Daily

Scientists Develop New Omicron-Targeting Vaccine

A team of scientists from Yale recently developed a new COVID vaccine that offers superior immune protection against omicron variants. Dubbed Omnivax, the new vaccine reportedly increased neutralizing antibody response against the BA.1 and BA.2.12.1 omicron subvariants in pre-immunized mice 19-fold and eight-fold, respectively, when compared with the standard mRNA vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS

