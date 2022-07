Two earthquakes were recorded in Baja California early Monday within 20 minutes from each other, rattling parts of southern San Diego County in the process. The first temblor was recorded as a preliminary 2.5-magnitude earthquake at 4:09 a.m. near El Sauzal, about 60 miles south from the U.S.-Mexico border, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The second shaker was recorded as a preliminary 4.3-magnitude earthquake at 4:21 a.m., also near El Sauzal, the agency said.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO