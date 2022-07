Nellie Barnhart Young, 91, of Notasulga passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022. She is survived by her husband of 72 years Mellard Young; her two sons Jeffery (Sandra) Young and Terry (Sheila) Young; her grandchildren Scott (Jenny) Young, Casey (Natalie) Young, Stephanie (Joshua) Graham, Stacie (Austin) LeCroy, Hope (Andy) Chamness, and Shawn (Mindy) Worley; twelve great-grandchildren; one great great granddaughter; Brenda Humphries and Janice Harrison who were like daughters to her for many years; as well as many other family and friends.

NOTASULGA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO