Dallas County Sheriff’s Report July 22, 2022

By Dustin Teays
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoy Edward Crosley, age 33 of 1037 Columbia Ave., Fort Wayne was arrested for fugitive from justice on a warrant for battery out...

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com

WANE-TV

2 dead in ‘murder/suicide’ in DeKalb County

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — Two people were killed in what Indiana State Police called a “murder/suicide” in DeKalb County early Monday. Police were called around 8:40 a.m. to the 800 block of Griswold Court, in the Griswold Estates apartment complex on Auburn’s southeast side, on a report of shots fired.
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Woman dies after crashing SUV in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A Paulding, Ohio woman died after she crashed her SUV in Adams County Monday morning. Judith Myers was heading west on US 224 at around 8:17 a.m. when she ran off the highway and into a ditch according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Department. Emergency crews were sent to the scene near the intersection with CR 600 E. After arriving they extricated Myers from the SUV and she was flown to an area hospital in critical condition. She later died from injuries sustained in the crash.
ADAMS COUNTY, IN
wtvbam.com

Orland, Indiana man facing five charges following alleged beating and kidnapping

ANGOLA, IN (WTVB) – An Orland, Indiana man is facing five charges including four felonies in connection with an alleged kidnapping last week. Police from Ashley and Hudson say 36-year-old Levi Stetler was arrested Thursday after officers were dispatched to a residence in Hudson on a report a 23-year-old man was kidnapped.
ORLAND, IN
WHO 13

Polk City Police Department asks for help locating missing woman

POLK CITY, Iowa — The Polk City Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing Polk City woman. Sara Figgins, 43, was last seen at approximately 3 p.m. on July 22 driving a Chrysler Town and Country with Iowa license plates CRX282. According to a Facebook post from the Elkhart Fire Department, […]
POLK CITY, IA
WANE-TV

Man, woman injured in Defiance County crash

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WANE) – Two people were seriously injured in a two-car crash that happened in Florence Township, Ohio on Saturday evening. Police say 26-year-old Phillip Richmond of Montpelier, Ohio was driving west on County Road H and didn’t yield to the right of way, causing him to be hit by 79-year-old Bonnie Mills. Mills was heading north on State Route 49 at the time of the crash.
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Public Asked to Help Find Missing Jefferson Man

The public is being asked to help find a missing individual from Jefferson. According to the Jefferson Police Department, Blake Millard has been missing since Friday afternoon. He was last seen on Adams Street wearing a green shirt and blue jeans. He weighs 145 pounds and is about five-foot and eight inches tall. Jefferson resident Christy Smithson is a family friend and says Millard struggles with mental health issues. She is also organizing a search party that starts at 12:30pm at the shelter house by the skating park.
JEFFERSON, IA
KCJJ

Des Moines woman arrested on drug charges after I-80 crash near Coralville

Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a central Iowa woman on drug charges after she allegedly crashed her car on Interstate 80 near Coralville. Dispatchers first received calls of a reckless driver heading eastbound near the Tiffin exit just after 1:15 Saturday morning. Moments later, the 2019 Nissan Sentra was reported as hitting a concrete median just east of the I-380 interchange.
CORALVILLE, IA
WANE-TV

Woman shot by husband dies: coroner

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A woman who police said was shot by her husband before he turned a gun on himself last week has died. The incident happened inside a home at 4008 Willshire Estates Drive, in the area of Maplecrest Road and Brian Drive, near Trier Road. Police were called to the home on a “problem unknown” and were told a woman was outside of a home “bleeding very badly.”
FORT WAYNE, IN
raccoonvalleyradio.com

County Road F-32 Undergoes Construction

A road in Guthrie County will continue to undergo construction. Guthrie County Engineer Josh Sebern says they have done a lot of work on county road F-32 also known as 190th street that construction includes repairing the culverts, bridges and removing any brush. Sebern adds to complete that highway they will need to lay down asphalt and patching.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Reminder: Active Shooter Training Program to be Offered in Jefferson

A reminder of a free public event on Monday in Jefferson that is geared toward awareness and how to plan for a possible mass shooting. Central Christian Church in Jefferson and the Greene County Clergy Association are hosting a Civilian Response to an Active Shooter Event or CRASE training on Monday, July 25th from 7-8:30pm at Central Christian Church. Reverend Jay Alexander describes why this training is important for everyone to attend.
JEFFERSON, IA
WOWO News

Two Adults & Five Children Escape Sunday Morning Fort Wayne Fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two adults and five children escaped a mid-morning house fire Sunday on the city’s south side. Fort Wayne Fire officials were called to the 4400 block of Lillie Street at about 10:45 a.m. Sunday as Firefighters found heavy fire and smoke coming from the front of the one-story home, according to a news release. The fire, which caused heavy damage, was burning in a bedroom, the kitchen, living room and attic. The structure also sustained heavy smoke and moderate water damage. Crews brought the blaze under control 12 minutes after arrival, and no injuries were reported. Although officials were working to determine the exact cause of the fire, they believe it started in a bedroom, the release said.
FORT WAYNE, IN
thevillagereporter.com

Two-Vehicle Crash In Florence Township Seriously Injures Two People

(PRESS RELEASE) Florence Township-The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a two-vehicle serious injury crash that occurred at the intersection of State Route 49 and County Road H in Florence Township, Williams County on July 23, 2022 at approximately 7:12p.m. Phillip Richmond, age 26, of...
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Dallas County Supervisors To Consider Cott Systems Scanning Quote

The Dallas County Board of Supervisors will consider approving a Cott Systems scanning quote at their regular meeting Tuesday. Also, the Board will consider approving a designation by an elected official for attorney deputy, employee mileage reimbursement rate, discuss the William Wagner proclamation, an art festival and corn festival schedule and enter into a closed session to discuss the purchase of particular real estate.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
westbendnews.net

Antwerp Police Department Reports

On June 29th, it was reported that mailboxes at North Garden Apartments had been struck and knocked over by a vehicle. On June 30th, Antwerp Police Department received a report of an alarm at a business on Buffalo St. The officers went to the business, found it unlocked, secured it and waited for the business owner to arrive.
ANTWERP, OH
WANE-TV

FWPD asking for info on shooting at southeast side red light

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are asking the public for information on a southeast side shooting that happened in the early hours of Saturday morning. Around 2:05 a.m., police responded to the 1800 block of Pontiac Street on reports of a shooting. There, they found a woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

7 escape house fire in southeast Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Seven people made it out safely during a house fire Sunday morning, according to the Fort Wayne Fire Department. Now, investigators are trying to find the cause of the fire. Multiple crews with FWFD responded around 10:43 a.m. to a one-story home in the...
FORT WAYNE, IN

