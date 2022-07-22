ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

'One big family': Keyz to the City basketball event adds mentorship program, camp

By Marquel Slaughter, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17b6ie_0gp5pGsJ00

In its infant stages, Keyz to the City was simply a basketball showcase.

Enthused by Rochester's wealth of talent, Deyshonee Much, 28, thought local hoop stars needed a stage for the area's best to perform every summer. That's why Much, a former Gates Chili and Iona baller who played pro ball in the United Kingdom, began Keyz to the City in 2019.

As KTTC enters its third year Saturday, the popular summer hoops event will offer more than a few basketball games. This weekend's debut of the Rising Stars clinic is one way Much plans to create a deeper connection within Rochester's basketball community.

"As an adult, I look back at opportunities that I could have benefited from. This is a way to stay around the game as a retired player," said Much, who does everything from create the teams, book venues and even runs KTTC's social media.

Keyz to the City

Keyz to the City is hosting a two-day event at Gates Chili this weekend.

Doors open at noon Saturday.

Games

There are three basketball games slated for Saturday.

The high school game will begin at 12:30 p.m. with the college and pro games to follow, respectively.

Camp

The Rising Stars camp takes place at noon Sunday.

Players ages 7-14 can learn skills and receive mentorship from pro athletes who have done it all, from writing colleges and sending out highlight reels, to working hard in the gym and in the classroom.

"(KTTC is) typically some basketball games and that's it. Community engagement is huge. If we can adapt that mindset, that we're all one big family, we'll do better," Much said.

Rising Stars

Much and Supreme Hannah hosted a basketball camp last summer totally separate from Keyz to the City.

Incorporating the Rising Star clinic to the KTTC weekend this summer is one way the longtime friends were able to blend the games and the camp together.

KTTC's newest component will not just be a camp for 7-14-year-olds to hone their skills. It's also meant to be a networking opportunity, and for campers to learn how to visualize goals from pro athletes.

Much said he receives many messages from Rochester ball players for advice. So he added Rising Stars to create an avenue for mentoring. Kids will receive guidance from pros Much like Hannah, the former Eastridge and Daemen University star who's played pro ball in the NBA's G-League and in Serbia this year.

KTTC also planned on allowing high schoolers to build their resumes through media opportunities like commentating and photography, as well as team management.

"It's an opportunity to learn from us and build relationships outside of basketball," Much said. "It's always comforting to have someone to call that has been through similar situations. It just made sense this year."

'You have to be here'

Saturday's games are Keyz to the City's main event.

Rochester basketball stars will play in front of an "electrifying" crowd. The gym will have an NYC summer basketball vibe as a DJ performs the entire evening, similar to the tri-state area leagues Much played in like Hoops in the Sun, Pro City Basketball, Watson and Dyckman.

"The crowd is electrifying after big dunks and crossovers. It's an exciting event. I can't harp on it enough. You have to be here to understand it," Much said.

Each game's MVP trophy will come in the form of a key, playing off the event's namesake as popular players flood the KTTC rosters.

Irondequoit's Ryan Heath, Bishop Kearney's Zee Johnson II and East High's Zion Parsons are just a few stars from the high school game.

"We have the talent here. A bunch of guys are playing at high levels," Much said.

Division I prospects like Aquinas' Mason Blackwood, former Lil Irish player Damarius Owens and East High grad Damani Barley highlight the college game.

Quinton Rose, the former Kearney star who currently hoops in the G-League, headlines the pro game. Other pros include Hannah, Antwoine Anderson, who hoops in Switzerland, and Webster's Emmitt Holt, who plays in Uruguay.

Homegrown talent — like Jaden Bradley, a McDonald's All-American entering his freshman season at Alabama — have wowed past KTTC crowds. Melvin Council Jr., a star at New Rochelle's Monroe College, was the showstopper last summer.

Email Marquel Slaughter at mslaughter1@gannett.com and follow his Twitter @MarquelSports. Sign up for our high school sports newsletter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHEC TV-10

Bishop holds Mass calling for peace

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - There was another fatal shooting in the City of Rochester Saturday night. A man was killed on Lyell Avenue bringing this year's homicide count up to 44 so far. Sunday morning a Mass was held at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Rochester calling for the end of...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester honors memory of LGBTQ leader Evelyn Bailey

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Rochester area is remembering a tireless advocate and leader for the local LGBTQ community. Evelyn Bailey passed away earlier this month, and on Sunday, a celebration of life was held at the Rochester Convention Center. Known as the "historian and archivist of the Rochester...
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Spencerport resident recognized among Top Women in Grocery

Natalie Fisher, of Spencerport, is being recognized among the Top Women in Grocery by Progressive Grocer. In total Progressive Grocer will induct 401 women into this year’s class during its celebration in Florida this November. Fisher was recognized in the Rising Star category for her work as Manager, risk and safety, for Tops Friendly Markets.
SPENCERPORT, NY
WHEC TV-10

"Roc the Peace" brings community together to promote peace

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - A free event in the community aims to spread peace. The 13th annual “Roc the Peace" fest was held at Jones Square Park on Saturday. Community members got to enjoy free food, speakers, and a variety of entertainment. The message is to honor victims of inner-city violence, and to try to stop future incidents from happening.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, NY
City
Irondequoit, NY
State
Alabama State
City
Alabama, NY
Rochester, NY
Sports
Rochester, NY
Basketball
spectrumlocalnews.com

Funeral services Monday for RPD Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz

​FAIRPORT, N.Y. — ​Funeral services for Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, who was fatally shot July 21 on Bauman Street, will take place Monday, August 1 at 12 p.m. at the Blue Cross Arena. Visitaion for Mazurkiewicz will be held July 31 at the Richard H. Keenan Funeral...
FAIRPORT, NY
WHEC TV-10

Fallen officer's hometown honors him

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WHEC) - Fairport residents are paying their respects to Rochester Police Officer Tony Mazurkeiwicz by tying blue ribbons to the trees along Main Street. The village native was shot and killed in an ambush on Thursday night in Rochester. The ribbons extended over a few blocks. News10NBC is still waiting to hear when remembrance services for the officer will take place, and we will bring you that information when it becomes available.
FAIRPORT, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester surpasses homicide record in July

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - This year, the number of homicides in the City of Rochester sits at 44, breaking the record for the month of July. This time in 2021, the city had only 42 homicides. The 44th homicide was a shooting on Lyell Avenue early Sunday morning. Police haven't...
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Pulled pork fundraiser to benefit area school project

The First Congregational Church of Spencerport UCC is entering into a partnership with Rochester Academy Charter Elementary School, whose Principal, Heather Eysaman, is a Spencerport native. RACS was started in 2008 as a High School and has grown to include Elementary and Middle schools. RACS is a school of choice with 400 students and a 95% graduation rate.
SPENCERPORT, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aquinas
Person
Quinton Rose
WUHF

'Soul of the Women Concert'

The "Soul of the Women" concert will be held in Rochester this weekend on July 23 at 7:00 p.m. Yoldan Smilez will host event and will be joined by Joy Little, Starr Elise, and Therese Lott. Producer Evans Buntley and Assistant Producer and Comedian Rudolph Valentino joined Good Day Rochester...
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Rochester barbershop owner calls for change amid rising gun violence

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The epidemic of gun violence is impacting life all over Rochester. Some say it’s even making people think twice before visiting one of their favorite gathering places -- the local barbershop. Felix Barber Shop looks exactly like you’d expect on a weekend, with people getting...
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Nba#Mentorship#Kttc
iheart.com

Lyell Ave. Homicide Victim Identified

Rochester police have released the name of the man shot to death early yesterday morning on Lyell Avenue, near Child Street. Police say 36-year-old Derek Taylor was shot during some sort of fight involving several women outside a bar. The fight escalated and involved a number of people, leading to...
ROCHESTER, NY
nyspnews.com

Two women arrested for Promoting Prison Contraband.

On July 23, 2022, Troopers out of SP Warsaw with the assistance of New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision arrested Lorena A. Perea., 45, of Freeport, NY and Nautica Q. Maddox., 26, of Gates NY, for Promoting Prison Contraband 2nd. Troopers arrested Lorena A. Perea and Nautica...
FREEPORT, NY
WHEC TV-10

Two people shot on Myrtle St. and Otis St. Saturday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - At approximately 8:40 PM on Saturday, Rochester Police and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Myrtle St. and Otis St. for a 911 call about at least one person shot. When they arrived, police located two victims: a 22-year-old female and a 21-year-old male, both city residents. They were transported by ambulance to a local hospital for the treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

‘I have officers down on Bauman St.:’ Audio from officer shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In audio provided by Broadcastify, officers make the call that two officers — Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, a 29-year veteran of the Rochester and Officer Sino Seng — were shot, and transported to area hospitals. They were also trying to secure the scene. Officer Mazurkiewicz was killed and Officer Seng injured in […]
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Switzerland
13 WHAM

Parolee convicted of 2020 Rochester murder

Rochester, N.Y. — A jury has convicted a man for a fatal shooting two years ago. Olajuwon Holt, 28, was found guilty Tuesday of murdering Paris Washington, 29, in a garage on Bardin Street June 19, 2020. At the time of the murder, Holt was on parole for a...
ROCHESTER, NY
Democrat and Chronicle

Democrat and Chronicle

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
517K+
Views
ABOUT

DemocratandChronicle.com is the home page of Rochester NY, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://democratandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy