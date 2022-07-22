Extremely Local News: Rare, decades-old ‘ghost signs’ revealed on Lakeview building facing demolition

Located on Division Street between California and Western Avenues, (also known as Paseo Boricua) there sits a half-mile plot of land at Humboldt Park, you’ll find two towering 60-foot Puerto Rican Flags. In what’s sure to be a historic move for the Puerto Rican community of Chicago, City Council signed off on the landmark designation this past Wednesday, officially ending the approval process with a resounding yes. The regulatory process began in the Spring and garnered community support. Community leaders have pointed to Paseo Boricua’s towering flags as a powerful symbol of Puerto Rican pride. Now, those steel flags are officially designated landmarks! The vibrant flags were initially placed in Humboldt Park on June 6, 1995, also known as Three Kinds Day, a highly celebrated Puerto Rican holiday. Designed by architecture firm, DeStefano & Partners, they purposely used steel in order to honor the Puerto Ricans who first came to Chicago to work in steel and welding industries.
