ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Extremely Local News: Rare, decades-old ‘ghost signs’ revealed on Lakeview building facing demolition

By Iridian Fierro
wgnradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott, to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. Rare, Decades-Old ‘Ghost...

wgnradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newcity.com

Today In The Culture, July 25, 2022: New York Snags Top Chicago Film Official | Save the Monarch | Victory Gardens Cast Speaks Out

South Branch Of Chicago River To Get Million-Dollar Restoration. “U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin announced $1 million in federal funds dedicated to restoring parts of the South Branch of the Chicago River,” reports the Sun-Times. “The South Branch of the Chicago River has historically been polluted by industry.”. Office...
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

The Puerto Rican Flags In Humboldt Park Are Officially Chicago Landmarks

Located on Division Street between California and Western Avenues, (also known as Paseo Boricua) there sits a half-mile plot of land at Humboldt Park, you’ll find two towering 60-foot Puerto Rican Flags. In what’s sure to be a historic move for the Puerto Rican community of Chicago, City Council signed off on the landmark designation this past Wednesday, officially ending the approval process with a resounding yes. The regulatory process began in the Spring and garnered community support. Community leaders have pointed to Paseo Boricua’s towering flags as a powerful symbol of Puerto Rican pride. Now, those steel flags are officially designated landmarks!  The vibrant flags were initially placed in Humboldt Park on June 6, 1995, also known as Three Kinds Day, a highly celebrated Puerto Rican holiday. Designed by architecture firm, DeStefano & Partners, they purposely used steel in order to honor the Puerto Ricans who first came to Chicago to work in steel and welding industries.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Civic

Garfield Park limestone townhomes, built in 1895

Garfield Park limestone townhomes, built in 1895.ThanHowWhy. Photo by [me](https://instagram.com/brickofchicago) of 229-241 N Sacramento Ave. These attached townhomes were built in 1895 by an unknown developer (the permit was impossible to read). They're quite typical of 1890s housing with the mix of rooflines, rough stone, and heavy arched entries. You can see some other less grand examples of 1890s attached housing along Fulton to the north. Attached townhomes and rowhouses became much more scarce in Chicago after 1900 as building codes changed to require thick shared walls to combat the spread of fire - at that point it was just cheaper to build separate buildings with the typical 4 foot firebreak in between. Garfield Park has many wonderful examples of rowhouses and townhomes from before these codes changed. Also, shoutout to the guy selling snowcones at this intersection. It was a hot day and that blue raspberry hit the spot, all for just one dollar! (u/ThanHowWhy)
CHICAGO, IL
1077 WRKR

A Big Piece of Chicago’s Kiddieland Is Now In La Porte, Indiana

I was one of those lucky kids. My childhood was fun. I grew up with a great group of kids in my immediate neighborhood. My elementary school was half a block away, so no having to ride a bus. Since this was Chicago, the Lake (Michigan) was on the east side of downtown. And we had two amusement parks, one in the heart of the city (the legendary Riverview, on the northwest side of town) and Kiddieland was just to the west in Melrose Park.
LA PORTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
wgnradio.com

Now is the time to repair your deck

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 07/17/22 Deck Tech’s Co-owner of Deck Tech George Argyris joins the show to talk about how now is the time to upgrade your deck and what Tech Deck can do to help you. To learn more about what Deck Tech can do for you go to decktechinc.com or call them at 800-956-3325.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Chicago: The City of Festivals

Jason Lesniewicz from Choose Chicago talks with Steve Dale on what there is to do here in Chicago when visiting. Jason mentions many different events from music to food and drinks that are upcoming in the city of Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
The Detroit Free Press

Dad, 18-year-old daughter win Chicago to Mackinac race despite intense storms, ripped sails

High winds and stormy weather on Lake Michigan ripped sails worth thousands of dollars and broke equipment but failed to prevent Scott Sellers, his 18-year-old daughter Hannah and their eight-person team of sailors from winning first-in-class during the race from Chicago to Mackinac. "I have never seen a weather radar covering this expanse of thunderstorms," Scott Sellers told the Free Press on Monday morning. "It was nonstop for seven to eight hours." ...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Italian-American group to discuss plan to bring Columbus statue back to Arrigo Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Italian-American group is meeting at Arrigo Park to map out their next plan, to get a Christopher Columbus statue put back in place at the park.They will be at the park in Little Italy, near Racine and Harrison, at 11 a.m.They say Mayor Lori Lightfoot promised to put the statue back a year ago.It has been two years, since the statue was removed, amid widespread civil unrest.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local News#Lakeview#Homelessness#Ghost#Urban Construction#Block Club Chicago#Shell Oil
southportcorridorchicago.com

More Lakeview “ghost signs” discovered

“Since demolition crews removed the siding from an 1890s two-flat in Lake View a few days ago, ghost sign fans have been rushing to the corner of Ravenswood and Addison to take pictures of a series of vintage ads — hand-painted on the building’s original wooden siding.”. “They’re...
CHICAGO, IL
Washington Missourian

Pacific considers installing native plantings

Ahead of the centennial celebration of U.S. Route 66, Pacific is considering sprucing up the road’s medians with native plantings. 2026 will be the 100th anniversary of the creation of Route 66, an iconic highway stretching across the western U.S. from Los Angeles to Chicago cutting right through Pacific. Famous for being a popular road trip route, Route 66 has become symbolic of road transportation in the U.S.
PACIFIC, MO
What Now Chicago

Award-Winning Culver’s Franchisee Opening More Locations

Midwestern fast-food favorite Culver’s is opening several new franchisee-owned locations in the Chicago neighborhoods of Austin, Wrigleyville, and possibly South Shore. This will mark nine locations for franchisee Baron Waller, who recently opened a location in Pullman. The 4,300-square-foot Wrigleyville location at 1111 W. Addison Street initially hoped to open at the start of this year’s baseball season, but plans have been delayed. The Austin and Wrigleyville sites are now expected to open by the fourth quarter of 2023. Waller has mentioned he plans to expand to the South Shore neighborhood on the Southeast Side, but the exact opening date is unknown.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Homeless
thevintagenews.com

Cabrini-Green: How Racism Turned a Promising Neighborhood into a Nightmare

Chicago’s Cabrini-Green, once a vibrant, affordable community in the Near North Side of Chicago, sought to prove what public housing projects could offer. Popularly known as the setting for the iconic film Candyman, Cabrini-Green’s history of neglect, racism, and government corruption led the housing projects into disrepair. After...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Chicago’s new Museum of Ice Cream

Manish Vora, co-founder of the Museum of Ice Cream, joins Steve Dale to talk ice cream. Manish explains why they used the color pink for the museum theme and talks about some history of ice cream.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Make sure your deck’s color lasts through all the seasons!

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 07/17/22 Deck Tech’s Co-owner of Deck Tech George Argyris joins the show to explain to listeners how Deck Tech can help you paint and/or stain your deck the right way so the color lasts. To learn more about what Deck Tech can do for you go to decktechinc.com or call them at 1-800-956-3325.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy