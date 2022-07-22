ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘Long 3 years’: NH Trial to start in deaths of 7 motorcyclists

By The Associated Press
WCAX
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRANDOLPH, N.H. (AP) - The trial for a commercial truck driver charged with causing the deaths of seven motorcycle club members in New Hampshire is about to start more than three years after...

www.wcax.com

Related
fallriverreporter.com

63-year-old Massachusetts DCR worker reportedly slashed in the face by woman at State Forest

Police are looking for a suspect that reportedly attacked a DCR employee. According to Massachusetts State Police, just after 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, a Department of Conservation and Recreation worker reported to a Massachusetts State Trooper and Massachusetts Environmental Police Officer that he had been slashed in the face by a woman who had been denied entry into a non-accessible area of Myles Standish State Forest.
CARVER, MA
WNYT

Couple tied to thefts at multiple golf courses

Vermont state police are asking for help in identifying a man and woman who they say dressed in golf clothing and stole from cars parked at multiple golf courses around the area. This is the couple caught on surveillance video. According to our media partners at the Berkshire Eagle the...
PITTSFIELD, MA
VTDigger

Pride flags set ablaze on Isle La Motte

The area around Isle La Motte has seen several anti-LGBTQ+ incidents recently, Vermont State Police said in a Saturday press release. At about 1 a.m. on Saturday, police received a report of flags burning at an unnamed Isle La Motte resident’s home, according to the release. Two LGBTQ+ flags...
ISLE LA MOTTE, VT
Kool AM

Arrest Made In Killing Of Maine Teen

Earlier this week, we told you about the killing of a 14 year old girl from Mount Vernon. Brooke McLaughlin had been found deceased, by her mother, in the family home on Monday evening. Now, it appears an arrest has been made in the case. According to a press release...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WCAX

MiVT: Rory Pots

A crash Monday afternoon slowed traffic on Interstate 91 south in Norwich. Can more 1-bedroom apartments help with Vermont’s housing shortage?. Dozens of single-bedroom apartments are on their way to Chittenden County. It’s a type of housing experts say is desperately needed.
NORWICH, VT
CBS Boston

Massachusetts man charged in fatal shooting of Rochester, NY police officer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man has been charged in the shooting death of a police officer in Rochester, New York, authorities said Friday.Another officer was wounded late Thursday in what police described as an ambush. A 15-year-old girl in a nearby house was also shot and wounded.The slain officer, Anthony Mazurkiewicz, a 29-year member of the department, was in a parked vehicle with Officer Sino Seng when 17 rounds were fired into the vehicle from behind, Rochester Police Capt. Frank Umbrino said at a Friday news conference. The two were part of the department's plainclothes tactical unit and were investigating...
nbcboston.com

Inmate Dies at State Prison in NH

Officials at a prison in New Hampshire announced that an inmate died at a facility in Concord on Saturday. Per the New Hampshire Department of Corrections, an inmate receiving medical care in the health services unit at the New Hampshire State Prison for Men was found unresponsive early in the afternoon. Officials said that life-saving measures were started immediately and that an ambulance was called.
nbcboston.com

Police Make Arrest in Homicide of 14-Year-Old Girl in Maine

Authorities have arrested a suspect on a murder charge in connection with the homicide of a 14-year-old girl in Mount Vernon, Maine. Brooke McLaughlin was found dead in her home around 6 p.m. Monday, state police said. Her death was initially deemed suspicious, but the medical examiner's office determined Wednesday that she had been killed.
MAINE STATE
94.3 WCYY

Maine & New Hampshire Ranked Some of the Worst Teen Driver States

No. Hell no. The information in this survey is wrong, egregious, and just blasphemous. It may be legal in Maine, but before performing this survey/research, someone took in way too much of the funny stuff. WalletHub Teen Driver Survey. WalletHub is a company that basically touts that they'll help your...
TRAFFIC
WCAX

Vermont State Police investigate possible hate crime

ISLE LA MOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a possible hate crime in Isle La Motte Saturday morning. Police say after 1:00 a.m. fire crews were called to a home in Isle La Motte for reports of flags that were set on fire. The investigation reveals that...
ISLE LA MOTTE, VT
I-95 FM

Hilarious: The Most ‘Mainah’ Traffic Stop in Maine History

These Maine State Troopers have got to be the most patient people in the world. Just watch this video. The guy in the red vehicle goes OFF on the Maine State Trooper who is by far the most patient person I have ever seen. I think he was actually incredibly amused by the whole thing and maybe felt a little sorry for the guy he had pulled over. It makes you think about all the petty crap these officers have to put up with every single day, along with all the dangerous stuff they have to deal with as well.
mychamplainvalley.com

Missing Mass. woman was shot in the head: Police

Brattleboro, VT — Vermont State Police said an autopsy determined that 23-year-old Mary Anderson, whose body was found Tuesday’s in her truck In West Brattleboro, was shot in the head. Anderson, of Harvard, MA., had been reported missing last weekend and was last seen in Hudson, NH, on...
WMUR.com

First responders warn of significant increase in overdose deaths in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — First responders and health care providers are issuing a warning over an increase in drug overdose deaths, especially in two of New Hampshire's largest cities. Manchester and Nashua are experiencing an increase in overdose deaths, officials said, calling it a disturbing trend. "Sadly, the opioid crisis...
wgan.com

Death of Maine teen ruled homicide, victim identified

The death of a teenager in the Kennebec County town of Mt. Vernon has been ruled a homicide. The girl’s mother says she returned home Monday, and found her 14-year-old daughter’s body. Shannon Moss with the Maine Department of Public Safety said the teen was identified as Brooke...
WCAX

Vt. digital services secretary cited after parking dispute

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s digital services secretary has been cited for disorderly conduct after a parking dispute. Montpelier Police say it happened Wednesday in the parking lot of the DMV Building on State Street. According to police, Jason Carrara, 39, of Chester, was parked in Secretary John Quinn’s...
MONTPELIER, VT

