‘Long 3 years’: NH Trial to start in deaths of 7 motorcyclists

RANDOLPH, N.H. — The trial for Volodymr Zhukovskyy, a commercial truck driver charged with negligent homicide in the deaths of seven motorcycle club members in New Hampshire, got underway on Monday. Zhukovskyy, 26, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of negligent homicide, manslaughter, reckless conduct...
Violent crime in Concord is nearly half the national average, a rate that has barely budged over the last two decades. Despite recent increases, police calls for service in the city are below what they were ten years ago. Still, the Concord Police Department has grown more than three times...
Police are looking for a suspect that reportedly attacked a DCR employee. According to Massachusetts State Police, just after 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, a Department of Conservation and Recreation worker reported to a Massachusetts State Trooper and Massachusetts Environmental Police Officer that he had been slashed in the face by a woman who had been denied entry into a non-accessible area of Myles Standish State Forest.
A 14-year-old Maine girl was found slain in her home on July 18, and a minor suspect is accused of murdering her. A statement from Maine State Police only describes the suspect as "a male juvenile from Maine." It further alleges that "McLaughlin and the juvenile did know each other."
Vermont state police are asking for help in identifying a man and woman who they say dressed in golf clothing and stole from cars parked at multiple golf courses around the area. This is the couple caught on surveillance video. According to our media partners at the Berkshire Eagle the...
The area around Isle La Motte has seen several anti-LGBTQ+ incidents recently, Vermont State Police said in a Saturday press release. At about 1 a.m. on Saturday, police received a report of flags burning at an unnamed Isle La Motte resident’s home, according to the release. Two LGBTQ+ flags...
Earlier this week, we told you about the killing of a 14 year old girl from Mount Vernon. Brooke McLaughlin had been found deceased, by her mother, in the family home on Monday evening. Now, it appears an arrest has been made in the case. According to a press release...
A crash Monday afternoon slowed traffic on Interstate 91 south in Norwich. Can more 1-bedroom apartments help with Vermont’s housing shortage?. Dozens of single-bedroom apartments are on their way to Chittenden County. It’s a type of housing experts say is desperately needed.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man has been charged in the shooting death of a police officer in Rochester, New York, authorities said Friday.Another officer was wounded late Thursday in what police described as an ambush. A 15-year-old girl in a nearby house was also shot and wounded.The slain officer, Anthony Mazurkiewicz, a 29-year member of the department, was in a parked vehicle with Officer Sino Seng when 17 rounds were fired into the vehicle from behind, Rochester Police Capt. Frank Umbrino said at a Friday news conference. The two were part of the department's plainclothes tactical unit and were investigating...
Officials at a prison in New Hampshire announced that an inmate died at a facility in Concord on Saturday. Per the New Hampshire Department of Corrections, an inmate receiving medical care in the health services unit at the New Hampshire State Prison for Men was found unresponsive early in the afternoon. Officials said that life-saving measures were started immediately and that an ambulance was called.
Authorities have arrested a suspect on a murder charge in connection with the homicide of a 14-year-old girl in Mount Vernon, Maine. Brooke McLaughlin was found dead in her home around 6 p.m. Monday, state police said. Her death was initially deemed suspicious, but the medical examiner's office determined Wednesday that she had been killed.
No. Hell no. The information in this survey is wrong, egregious, and just blasphemous. It may be legal in Maine, but before performing this survey/research, someone took in way too much of the funny stuff. WalletHub Teen Driver Survey. WalletHub is a company that basically touts that they'll help your...
ISLE LA MOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a possible hate crime in Isle La Motte Saturday morning. Police say after 1:00 a.m. fire crews were called to a home in Isle La Motte for reports of flags that were set on fire. The investigation reveals that...
BOSTON — Severe thunderstorm warnings that were issued in parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Monday morning have expired. The warning was in effect for Southwestern Rockingham County, Southern Hillsborough County, and Southeastern Merrimack County in New Hampshire until 11:45 a.m. Impacted locations included Manchester, Nashua, Derry, Jaffrey,...
These Maine State Troopers have got to be the most patient people in the world. Just watch this video. The guy in the red vehicle goes OFF on the Maine State Trooper who is by far the most patient person I have ever seen. I think he was actually incredibly amused by the whole thing and maybe felt a little sorry for the guy he had pulled over. It makes you think about all the petty crap these officers have to put up with every single day, along with all the dangerous stuff they have to deal with as well.
Brattleboro, VT — Vermont State Police said an autopsy determined that 23-year-old Mary Anderson, whose body was found Tuesday’s in her truck In West Brattleboro, was shot in the head. Anderson, of Harvard, MA., had been reported missing last weekend and was last seen in Hudson, NH, on...
MANCHESTER, N.H. — First responders and health care providers are issuing a warning over an increase in drug overdose deaths, especially in two of New Hampshire's largest cities. Manchester and Nashua are experiencing an increase in overdose deaths, officials said, calling it a disturbing trend. "Sadly, the opioid crisis...
The death of a teenager in the Kennebec County town of Mt. Vernon has been ruled a homicide. The girl’s mother says she returned home Monday, and found her 14-year-old daughter’s body. Shannon Moss with the Maine Department of Public Safety said the teen was identified as Brooke...
WESTPORT, Mass. — A Massachusetts beach has been closed for the day after a Portuguese man o’ war sighting, officials said. The highly venomous ocean predator was spotted at Horseneck Beach State Reservation in Westport, according to the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation. Dangerous rip currents also...
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s digital services secretary has been cited for disorderly conduct after a parking dispute. Montpelier Police say it happened Wednesday in the parking lot of the DMV Building on State Street. According to police, Jason Carrara, 39, of Chester, was parked in Secretary John Quinn’s...
Comments / 0