Tuscaloosa, AL

SEC football preseason media poll: Alabama tops 2022 standings predictions, All-SEC team

By Nick Gray and Bennett Durando, Nashville Tennessean
 3 days ago

Alabama football is predicted to win the 2022 SEC title, media voted this week at SEC Media Days .

The league released its annual media poll and three All-SEC teams. Since 1992, the predicted champion has gone on to win the SEC Championship Game only nine times. However, that includes the past two seasons.

Alabama and Georgia dominated the voting in the division standings, taking up 96.4% of the 362 first-place votes. Perhaps jokingly (or perhaps not), South Carolina received three votes to win the championship and Vanderbilt received one.

Vanderbilt is projected to finish last in the SEC East; Auburn was voted last in the SEC West.

The Crimson Tide also led the conference with nine first-team All-SEC selections – four on offense, four defense and a place kicker. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs also appeared on the first team as all-purpose.

Here are the standings and all-conference selections.

2022 SEC football preseason media poll order of finish

First place votes in parentheses

SEC East

1. Georgia (172)

2. Kentucky (4)

3. Tennessee (1)

4. Florida

5. South Carolina (3)

6. Missouri

7. Vanderbilt (1)

SEC West

1. Alabama (177)

2. Texas A&M (3)

3. Arkansas (1)

4. Ole Miss

5. LSU

6. Mississippi State

7. Auburn

SEC Champion

Alabama (158)

Preseason All-SEC team

First team All-SEC

Quarterback: Bryce Young, Alabama

Running back: Tank Bigsby, Auburn

Running back: Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

Wide receiver: Kayshon Boutte, LSU

Wide receiver: Jermaine Burton, Alabama

Tight end: Brock Bowers, Georgia

Offensive line: Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama

Offensive line: Warren McClendon, Georgia

Offensive line: O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida

Offensive line: Nick Broeker, Ole Miss

Offensive line (center): Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

Defensive line: Jalen Carter, Georgia

Defensive line: BJ Ojulari, LSU

Defensive line:  Derick Hall, Auburn

Defensive line: Byron Young, Tennessee

Linebacker: Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

Linebacker: Nolan Smith, Georgia

Linebacker: Henry To'oTo'o, Alabama

Defensive back: Jordan Battle, Alabama

Defensive back: Kelee Ringo, Georgia

Defensive back: Eli Ricks, Alabama

Defensive back: Jalen Catalon, Arkansas

Punter: Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M

Kicker: Will Reichard, Alabama

Return Specialist: Kearis Jackson, Georgia

All-purpose: Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

Second team All-SEC

QB – Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

RB -    Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky

RB -   Devon Achane, Texas A&M

WR - Cedric Tillman, Tennessee

WR - Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss

TE - Cameron Latu, Alabama

Offensive line: Layden Robinson, Texas A&M

Offensive line: Kenneth Horsey, Kentucky

Offensive line: Darnell Wright, Tennessee

Offensive line: Javion Cohen, Alabama

Offensive line (center): Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

Defensive line: Zacch Pickens, South Carolina

Defensive line: D.J. Dale, Alabama

Defensive line: Ali Gaye, LSU

Defensive line: Colby Wooden, Auburn

Linebacker: Bumper Pool, Arkansas

Linebacker: Dallas Turner, Alabama

Linebacker: Brenton Cox Jr., Florida

Defensive back: Cam Smith, South Carolina

Defensive back: Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M

Defensive back: Christopher Smith, Georgia

Defensive back: Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

Punter: Oscar Chapman, Auburn

Kicker: Anders Carlson, Auburn

Return Specialist: Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

All-purpose: Devon Achane, Texas A&M

Third team All-SEC

Quarterback: Will Levis, Kentucky

Running back: Zach Evans, Ole Miss

Running back: Kenny McIntosh, Georgia

Wide receiver: Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

Wide receiver: Josh Vann, South Carolina

Tight end: Jaheim Bell, South Carolina

Offensive line: Brady Latham, Arkansas

Offensive line: Tyler Steen, Alabama

Offensive line: Javon Foster, Missouri

Offensive line: Jeremy James, Ole Miss (tie)

Offensive line: Kendall Randolph, Alabama (tie)

Offensive line (center): Cooper Mays, Tennessee

Defensive line: Gervon Dexter, Florida

Defensive line: Justin Eboigbe, Alabama

Defensive line: Maason Smith, LSU

Defensive line: McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M

Linebacker: Owen Pappoe, Auburn

Linebacker: Ventrell Miller, Florida

Linebacker: Jeremy Banks, Tennessee

Defensive back: Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

Defensive back: Trey Dean III, Florida

Defensive back: Trevon Flowers, Tennessee

Defensive back: Malachi Moore, Alabama

Punter: Paxton Brooks, Tennessee

Kicker: Harrison Mevis, Missouri

Return specialist: JoJo Earle, Alabama

All-purpose: Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

