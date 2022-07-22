ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect in eastern North Carolina double homicide arrested in Durham

By Jason O. Boyd
FOX8 News
 3 days ago
Akyree Ronnell Collins-Smith (Ayden Police Department photo)

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — The suspect in Wednesday night’s double homicide at a convenience store in Ayden was arrested and taken into custody in Durham.

Investigators identified Akyree Ronnell Collins-Smith, 23, of Greenville as the suspect in the shooting deaths of Walter Kyle Irving Cooley, 26, and Keenan Damond Smith, 25, both of Winterville.

Officials said they responded to Le Le Convenient Mart at 4448 Lee Street on Wednesday at 7:14 p.m. in reference to a possible gunshot victim. Officers found two men who had been shot. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was pronounced dead at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville.

Le Le Convenience Store in Ayden (Kelly Hunter, WNCT photo)

The Ayden Police Department, with the help of Greenville Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, Greenville Police Department’s ERT Team, SBI Criminal Apprehension Team, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, Wake County Sheriff’s Office, and the Durham Police Department were able to locate Collins-Smith in Durham, where he was taken into custody.

No further information was released on charges as of Friday morning.

Comments / 21

Mark Forrest
3d ago

we don't have a gun problem, we have a culture problem!! the sooner others acknowledge it, the quicker we can fix it

Reply
20
WAKE UP America!
3d ago

We’ll done, officers!! Lock him up!! No parole!! No more soft on crime!!! We must protect law-abiding citizens — NOT the criminals!!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

Reply
10
BoogieHill Baby
3d ago

culture problem No sir he is a man a Grown man he has problems of his own and the only way to learn is life lessons

Reply
7
 

