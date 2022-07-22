ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Scudamore eyeing more Flat spoils at York

Tom Scudamore is chasing a third success in the Sky Bet “Jump Jockeys’ Nunthorpe” Handicap at York.

A multiple Grade One winner over obstacles, Scudamore is among the top 10 National Hunt jockeys of all time but showed he is no one-trick pony when winning the inaugural running five years ago on Tylery Wonder, before adding a second victory on Soul Seeker 12 months ago.

Scudamore was denied a third win as he finished second to Graham Lee in 2018 – with the jumps-turned-flat rider going on to land the actual Nunthorpe on Alpha Delphini the following month.

He rides the Mick Appleby-trained Val De Travers this year, a three-time winner already this season.

“I’m looking for my third win, but it could technically be my fourth as I was second to Graham Lee once the year he did the double!” quipped Scudamore.

“I’ve ridden a lot for these owners (Value Racing Club) in the past as they have horses with David (Pipe), so we go back a long way and my agent (Chris Dixon) has horses with Mick.

“You’d like to think he’s got a big chance, he’s an improving sprinter and was impressive last time at Musselburgh, the flat five at York should really suit him.

“I’m very much looking forward to it and hopefully I can keep my good run going.”

One of Scudamore’s weighing-room pals is Daryl Jacob, who recently completed the set of riding a winner at every National Hunt track.

Daryl Jacob recently completed the set for riding a winner at every jumps track (David Davies/PA) (PA Archive)

He rides Indian Sounds for Paul Midgley, who has provided two winners of this race in the aforementioned Tylery Wonder and Nibras Again for Josh Moore.

“I think I’ve got a chance, he has been rated much higher than he is now and has some good form in the book,” said Jacob.

“He’s dropped down the weights but Mr Midgley felt he just wasn’t right earlier in the season. His last run was much better and he thinks he’s in a good place again having done a good piece of work this week.

“It would be lovely for me to win as I’m sponsored by Sky Bet and they sponsor the race, but it is a race I really enjoy, we always have a good day afterwards.

Indian Sounds (right) has been a class horse on his day (Bill Selwyn/PA) (PA Archive)

“I have had a couple of other rides on the Flat but I was never an apprentice. Alan King kindly let me go in to his place a few times this week to jump a few out of the stalls and do a couple of fast bits of work, so I’ve been getting my eye in.

“It’s a lot of fun but let me tell you, jockeys are a competitive bunch and we take it very seriously.

“I’d love to win, I’ve been trying for a few years now. I promise you everyone wants to beat each other and down at the start the juices start flowing.”

Sean Bowen, currently leading the jump jockey standings, rides Soul Seeker for David O’Meara while brother James rides Richard Fahey’s Internationaldream.

Aidan Coleman (La Roca Del Fuego), Jonjo O’Neill jnr (Albegone) and champion jockey Brian Hughes (Eeh Bah Gum) are also taking part.

